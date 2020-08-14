A former NORPAC executive has dropped his objection to the bankrupt cooperative’s cancellation of his $100,000 bonus.
Paul Scott, NORPAC’s former vice president of operations, argued earlier this year that NORPAC had shortchanged him by eliminating his retention bonus contract while still making similar payments to other executives.
The food processing cooperative — which is now known as North Pacific Canners & Packers after selling its name and intellectual property — rejected Scott’s bonus agreement along with numerous other contracts and leases that were rendered unnecessary when NORPAC stopped operating.
Scott initially opposed the cancellation, characterizing it as a “real insult” and arguing he’d been “misled,” but he has now notified the bankruptcy court that he’s withdrawn his objection.
The notification document offered no explanation for Scott’s decision and his attorney did not respond to requests for comment.
NORPAC denied paying bonuses to other “insiders or officers,” though it acknowledged honoring smaller bonuses for lower-level employees.
The cooperative also initially wanted to pay a $625,000 bonus to its CEO, Shawn Campbell, but that motion was eventually denied in bankruptcy court.
Apart from objecting to the cancellation of his bonus, Paul Scott was involved in another dispute during NORPAC’s bankruptcy proceedings.
A committee of unsecured creditors wanted to file a lawsuit against agribusiness entrepreneur Frank Tiegs for backing out of a deal to buy most of NORPAC’s assets for $155.5 million.
The unsecured creditors claimed that Tiegs withdrew from the agreement in “bad faith” to renegotiate a more favorable price for the cooperative’s processing facilities, inventory and other assets.
However, an attorney for Tiegs argued that a “whistleblower” email from Paul Scott warned that NORPAC planned to “undercut” the value of its food inventory by shipping 8 million pounds of corn to a rival processor.
That warning was the “last straw” that convinced Tiegs to call off the deal, but Scott had also revealed that NORPAC was trying to hide internal emails and destroy paper documents, the attorney said.