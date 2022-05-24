PORTLAND — Continued hot and dry weather is expected to elevate the risk of large wildfires this summer across parts of the Northwest already dealing with severe drought.
Fire officials in Oregon and Washington gathered May 24 for an open house at the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in Portland, which serves as the main hub for deploying resources to battle wildfires throughout the region.
John Saltenberger, fire weather program manager for the center, provided an outlook for the 2022 fire season based on current conditions and a three-month forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
As of May 19, nearly 87% of Oregon is in some stage of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That includes about 13% in “exceptional” drought in central and southern Oregon, reflecting below-average precipitation, warmer weather and inadequate snowpack over the last three years.
In Washington, a little more than half of the state is listed in drought east of the Cascades. According to NOAA, the entire region will likely see below-average precipitation in June, July and August, while most of Oregon and Eastern Washington are likely to be warmer than usual.
“That’s about as grim a report as I’ve seen NOAA put out,” Saltenberger said.
Taking all factors into consideration, Saltenberger said there will be an above normal potential for significant wildfires beginning in central and south-central Oregon in June, and will gradually spread north and east into Washington by August.
The wildfire potential in Western Washington and Oregon’s Willamette Valley is normal this summer after the region benefitted from a cool and wet spring.
Already this year, more than 200 fires have burned approximately 1,100 acres in the Northwest. While the fires are mostly small now, Saltenberger said the heat and drought means they could grow into larger blazes later in the year.
A “large” fire is defined as being 100 or more acres in timber, and 300 or more acres in grass or rangeland. More than 2,700 Northwest firefighters have been assigned to contain large fires now burning in the Southwest.
Angie Lane, wildfire division manager for the Washington Department of Natural Resources, said cooperation between state, federal and tribal agencies are key to a successful wildfire season, particularly as fires are growing bigger, hotter and more destructive.
“We know we can’t go it alone,” Lane said. “If we’re not doing it together, I don’t think we would be as successful, for sure.”
Fire managers from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, National Parks Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office also attended the open house at the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Last year, there were 4,075 wildfires reported in Oregon and Washington that burned more than 1.5 million acres. Those totals were 111% and 155% of the region’s 10-year average, respectively.
The Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon accounted for most of the burned acres in 2021, at 413,717. The largest fire in Washington was the Schneider Springs blaze northwest of Naches, which burned 107,322 acres.