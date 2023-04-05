Windfloat Floating Offshore (copy)

A floating offshore foundation and an offshore wind turbine.

 U.S. Department of Energy

PORTLAND — The Pacific Fishery Management Council is asking federal regulators to rescind two "call areas" off the southern Oregon coast that have been identified for potential offshore wind energy development.

Council members voted 10-0 on March 9 to recommend scrapping both areas over worries that massive floating wind farms will burden commercial and tribal fishermen.

