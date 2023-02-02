Aquifer recharge project offers water

J.R. Cook, executive director of Umatilla Basin Water Commission, left, and Craig Campbell, a Umatilla Electric contractor, examine a pipe that directs water into an underground aquifer. Oregon lawmakers are considering a funding mechanism for aquifer recharge testing.

 Capital Press File

Though depleted aquifers are a mounting worry in Oregon, they may offer the chance to store irrigation water without costly and controversial new dams.

Before groundwater can be replenished with abundant seasonal streamflows, however, the concept must be proven in practice — a hurdle that’s often too steep for irrigators and other water users.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

