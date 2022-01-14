SALEM — Today is the last chance farmers and ranchers will have to check out the wide assortment of equipment and services available to them at the Northwest Ag Show in Salem.

The show ends its three-day run at 2 p.m. Friday at the Oregon State Fairgrounds.

Also on tap Friday is a pair of seminars.

At 10 a.m. in the Cascade Hall is a presentation on the use of aerial imagery to track and diagnose the health of nut orchards. It will be presented by Ceres Imaging.

At 11:15 a.m. will be a presentation about the many types of financial and technical help available from local soil and water conservation districts for many types of projects on the farm.

