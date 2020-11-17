The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended its deadline for victims of the 2020 Oregon wildfires to apply for federal disaster assistance.
Fire victims in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties have until Nov. 30 to apply for FEMA individual disaster assistance, or low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The previous deadline was Nov. 16.
Individual disaster assistance supports individuals and families whose homes were destroyed by fire. Funding can be used for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property loss and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
To date, FEMA has approved 2,737 Oregon wildfire applications totaling more than $26 million.
The Small Business Administration also provides low-interest loans to help eligible businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters cover the cost of damages.
Applicants must show they have the ability to repay all loans, and have an acceptable credit history. Collateral is required for loans of more than $25,000.
To apply for FEMA individual disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-3362, or visit www.disasterassistance.gov.
For more information about the Small Business Administration’s loan program, call 1-800-659-2955 or visit www.sba.gov/disaster.