Cattle ranchers, livestock feed manufacturers and food producers would face increased maximum fees under Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s recommended budget for the next biennium.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture would gain the authority to raise food safety fees by up to 30% for processors, bakeries, dairy producers, slaughter facilities and other food establishments under the proposed budget.
Such a steep hike would likely be “controversial” in the food industry, while other proposed increases in maximum fees for livestock brand inspections and renewals would also be “tough,” in light of lower cattle prices, said Lisa Hanson, the agency’s deputy director.
The cap on fees for livestock feed manufacturers would also be raised under the budget proposal and a new type of fee for pesticide applicators would be implemented, Hanson said during the Dec. 2 meeting of the Oregon Board of Agriculture, which advises the agency.
More than $80 million of the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s budget for 2021-2023 would be derived from fees for licenses, registrations and inspections under the governor’s proposal.
That’s up from roughly $74 million during the current 2019-2021 biennium and $60 million in the 2017-2019 biennium.
The ODA’s total budget would grow to about $133.5 million under the governor’s proposal, an increase of about 4% from the current biennium’s budget, which was curtailed due to economic problems associated with the coronavirus outbreak.
The number of positions at the agency would drop from 509 to 501 under the proposed budget, which anticipates further declines in lottery revenues that pay for key natural resource programs.
While the proposed budget would increase caps on fees that must be approved by lawmakers, the actual fee amounts would be set by ODA after discussions with stakeholders, said Lauren Henderson, ODA’s assistant director.
Fortunately, the governor’s recommended budget doesn’t propose any fund sweeps that would re-allocate money from specific programs to general use, Hanson said. Such a possibility was feared due to the coronavirus-induced recession.
The agency’s Japanese beetle eradication program — which aims to protect crops from the invasive pest — would be fully funded at $1.9 million under the budget proposal, which would continue about five years of investment, she said.
“It would be a shame to step away from that with as much as we’ve put into it,” Hanson said.
A new program aimed at helping food producers expand their domestic markets would receive $430,000 under the proposed budget, which would benefit smaller companies that may not yet be ready to export overseas, she said.
“This has been a long time coming,” Hanson said.