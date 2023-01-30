Federal prosecutors have dropped a wire fraud conspiracy case against an Oregon farmer, instead accepting a guilty plea from his grass seed brokerage for a related criminal charge.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice accused farmer Greg McCarthy in Yamhill County of paying illegal kickbacks in return for getting paid inflated prices by a grass seed marketing firm.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you