Federal land managers are facing a lawsuit alleging they’ve violated the Freedom of Information Act by failing to timely release documents about the controversial River Democracy Act.
Nearly 4,700 miles of rivers and streams in Oregon would be federally designated as “wild and scenic” under the bill, which critics fear would restrict logging and grazing, among other activities.
The legislation was introduced by Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, who claim the bill would shield property rights from adverse effects while tripling the number of river miles with “wild and scenic” protections in the state.
Federal land managers testified about the bill before a congressional subcommittee last year, which prompted a FOIA request from the Western Resources Legal Center, a legal education nonprofit.
“To date, we have not been provided with any information and therefore resorted to legal recourse under the Freedom of Information Act,” said Caroline Lobdell, the organization’s executive director.
“The public should not have to wait for the proposed permanent designations to occur before they are allowed to understand the legislation,” she said in an email.
Testimony at the hearing indicated government officials have an “enhanced understanding of the process, basis, and potential impacts” of adding waterways to the Wild and Scenic River System, according to the legal center’s lawsuit.
For example, the testimony included information about how many river miles and surrounding acres managed by the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management would would be affected by the bill.
The hearing revealed that government officials “spent significant time analyzing” the legislation’s “effect and methods of enforcement,” including the need to develop “comprehensive river management plans” that guide how it would be implemented, according to the legal center.
The legal center wants to access that information to better explain the River Democracy Act to the public and its constituents, such as farmers and ranchers, who may “rely on public lands for their livelihood.”
In late October and early November of 2021, the center submitted FOIA requests for records pertaining to the River Democracy Act, including congressional communications related to the hearing.
No determinations regarding the FOIA requests have yet been made by the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management or their government overseers — the USDA and Interior Department — even though legally mandated deadlines have passed, the complaint said.
In light of the “months-long delay” and “lack of communication,” the plaintiff believes the government “seeks to hide records from the public” regarding its interpretation of the bill, the complaint said.
The federal agencies had not yet responded to requests for comment about the lawsuit as of press time.
The River Democracy Act has “significant implications” for managing roughly 3 million acres of “fire prone forests” in the state, and it stands to reason that government officials testified “based on information, data, and analysis provided to them,” Lobdell said.
“We would like to see that information so that Oregonians can understand the implications for management of the proposed lands and resulting impacts to Oregonians and the public so they can meaningfully engage in the process,” she said.