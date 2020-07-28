The Environmental Protection Agency defended the pesticide chlorpyrifos on Tuesday, telling a three-judge panel in San Francisco that the agency has never found that exposure limits set in 2006 were unsafe.
EPA’s attorney, Mark Walters, disputed claims that the agency’s studies support a ban. “It is inaccurate to say that the EPA has made a series of unbroken findings that exposure to levels below the current tolerances cause neurodevelopmental effects,” he said.
“While the EPA does not dispute that chlorpyrifos can cause neurodevelopmental effects, the question has always been, at what level?” Walters said.
Earthjustice attorney Patti Goldman said the evidence shows the current levels are too high.
“There’s uncertainties about the particular exposure level, but there are not uncertainties about the harm to children (that) happens far below the tolerance levels,” she said.
The case is before the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
The hearing was the latest in a dispute that began 13 years ago. The issue was familiar to two of the three judges, Jacqueline Nguyen and Jed Rakoff. They voted two years ago in a 2-1 decision to ban chlorpyrifos.
Their ruling was overturned on appeal by the full court, sending the question of whether to ban the pesticide back to the EPA. The EPA affirmed last year that it won’t ban chlorpyrifos, but will finish a review of its uses by Oct. 1, 2022.
A dozen environmental and labor groups are suing to force an immediate ban. Oregon, Washington, six other states and the District of Columbia also are suing the EPA. The two suits were merged for Tuesday’s hearing.
Because Nguyen and Rakoff were familiar with the issue, they were assigned the case and joined by Judge Jay Bybee, who was not involved in the 2018 decision.
At issue is whether the EPA’s response to a petition filed in 2007 by Pesticide Action Network North America and the Natural Resources Defense Council was good enough.
Advocates for a ban said the EPA erred by never declaring chlorpyrifos “safe.” The EPA argues it made that finding in 2006 and didn’t have to do it again in response to the petition.
At stake is agriculture’s access to a pesticide in use since 1965. Farm groups and the USDA, under both the Obama and Trump administrations, have come to the pesticide’s defense, saying it’s a safe and effective defense against pests.
In Washington, chlorpyrifos is an ingredient in 46 products and registered for 96 uses, according to the state Department of Agriculture. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, as well as Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, signed on to the suit to ban the pesticide.
Because of safety concerns, California, New York and Hawaii already have enacted bans of varying strictness.
At Tuesday’s hearing, New York Assistant Solicitor General Frederick Brodie, representing the states, accused the EPA of stalling. “The EPA for the last 13 years has been playing for time. It’s been delay after delay,” he said.
Rakoff asked why EPA has been unable to get the raw data from a study conducted at Columbia University that found a correlation between prenatal exposure to chlorpyrifos and developmental disorders.
”How is the EPA going to evaluate that study without the raw data?” he asked.
Goldman said researchers were willing to show the data to the EPA in a secure location, but have not released the information because of privacy concerns.
Walters said the EPA remains concerned about omitted data that changed the published results. The EPA wants to check the raw data “rather than taking the researchers’ word for it,” he said.
The Obama EPA also sought the raw data. According to a 2014 EPA risk assessment, researchers met with the EPA, but asserted that because EPA did not fund the study the agency was not legally entitled to review underlying data.