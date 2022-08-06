Hop farmers

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

A married couple of farmworkers who pursued “groundless” litigation against an Oregon hop farm may have to pay its attorney fees, according to the state’s Court of Appeals.

In 2018, a judge rejected claims that 4B Farms of Mt. Angel, Ore., had unlawfully retaliated against the couple — Jackeline Rondin-Rios and Nahum Crispin-Zuniga — for seeking workers’ compensation benefits.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

