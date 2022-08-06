A married couple of farmworkers who pursued “groundless” litigation against an Oregon hop farm may have to pay its attorney fees, according to the state’s Court of Appeals.
In 2018, a judge rejected claims that 4B Farms of Mt. Angel, Ore., had unlawfully retaliated against the couple — Jackeline Rondin-Rios and Nahum Crispin-Zuniga — for seeking workers’ compensation benefits.
Though it’s “shocking that the case went to trial” because it was supported with “so little evidence,” the judge said state law precluded the farm from recovering attorney fees.
The Oregon Court of Appeals has now overturned that decision, ruling the farm is entitled to seek attorney fees based on the determination the allegations were “groundless.”
Defending against the lawsuit cost the farm more than $100,000 in attorney fees, said Tim Bernasek, the company’s attorney.
If the farm pursues the matter, it’s likely to win “some type of fee award” based on the judge’s conclusion that the case was “meritless,” he said.
“If fees and costs are not given in a case like this one, it’s hard to imagine a case where they were warranted, so we felt like it was important to raise the issue with the Court of Appeals,” Bernasek said.
The appellate ruling is “particularly gratifying” because it’s often financially difficult for farm employers to seek vindication in “vexing” litigation, he said. “It is so costly to defend yourself that it’s rare farmers are willing to take a case all the way to trial, like 4B Farms did.”
Attorneys for the Oregon Law Center, which represented the plaintiffs at trial, refused to comment on the appellate court’s decision or to provide contact information for the farmworkers. The nonprofit stopped representing the plaintiffs after the trial’s conclusion.
The plaintiffs did not hire attorneys or otherwise respond to the farm’s appeal, “which is not surprising given that they are seasonal farmworkers whose primary language is Spanish,” said Steve Walters, one of their former attorneys.
“Professional obligations of confidentiality to our former clients prevent us from saying anything further,” he said.
In the complaint, Jackeline Rondin-Rios claimed she filed for workers compensation benefits after falling from a mechanized cart while stringing hops.
She claimed that 4B Farms intimidated and threatened her in retaliation her for filing the claim and for making a workplace safety complaint, forcing her to quit and firing her husband, Nahum Crispin-Zuniga.
Marion County Circuit Judge Mary Mertens James dismissed the husband from the case because he “was never eligible to bring such a claim” under Oregon law and offered no “legal authority or evidence supporting his claim."
During trial, the judge issued a rare “directed verdict” rejecting the wife’s allegations, ruling that she “did not present any evidence of discrimination on the basis of her status an an injured worker.”
The judge agreed with 4B Farms that “no reasonable jury could find in plaintiff’s favor,” since the company complied with Oregon law and didn’t create any “intolerable working condition.”
“Plaintiff did not present — and never had — any evidence of a constructive discharge,” she said.
The farm was “never unresponsive” and didn’t take a “dismissive approach” to the woman’s complaint, instead giving her a “special light-duty assignment” as required, the judge said.
Her attorneys continued to “misrepresent the record” and “besmirch the motives, conduct or appropriate response” of the company, she said.
Even so, the judge did not order the husband to pay the farm’s attorney fees, since his “claim was forwarded as a result of his attorneys’ zeal rather than bad faith attributable to him.”
The wife was “represented by an attorney even before the injury occurred, making the situation more transparent than ever,” the judge said.
Despite the farm’s “substantial expense in defending its employment practices,” the judge said the wife wasn’t liable for the company’s attorney fees.
There’s a “lack of support” in Oregon case law for granting “attorney fee awards for employers in the arena of employment discrimination claims,” she said. The policy is intended to “encourage vigorous enforcement of statutes prohibiting discrimination.”
Attorneys with the Oregon Law Center disagreed with the judge’s statements, which were based on “assumptions about our advice to our clients,” said Walters, the attorney with the nonprofit.
However, the plaintiffs did not further challenge the judge’s comments because they’d prevailed against the farm’s motion for attorney fees, he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.