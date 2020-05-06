GERVAIS, Ore. — With just a month to go before the start of cherry harvest, Molly McCargar at Pearmine Farms is preparing for a rush of seasonal workers to help pick the labor-intensive crop.
But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across Oregon — as of May 6, there were 2,839 cases and 113 deaths statewide — McCargar and other farmers must now contend with new regulations intended to limit outbreaks in agricultural fields, orchards and labor camps.
Oregon OSHA, the state’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration, issued a temporary rule April 29 that, among other provisions, requires farms to provide more portable toilets and handwashing stations for workers while keeping beds 6 feet apart in housing units.
However, a survey conducted by the Oregon Farm Bureau indicates the rule could displace thousands of workers from on-farm housing and cost farmers thousands of dollars more to meet all conditions.
The rule goes into effect May 11, giving farms less than two weeks to comply. Employers have until June 1 to rent or purchase additional bathroom and wash facilities.
Pearmine Farms, located in the Mid-Willamette Valley about 12 miles north of Salem, grows roughly 900 acres of fresh cherries, sweet corn, squash, cauliflower and grass seed. Between 45-60 seasonal workers typically show up for cherry harvest in June, mostly coming from California.
McCargar, a fourth-generation family farmer, said the rule could cut their housing occupancy in half, allowing fewer beds per unit.
“We all want to do what’s best for our crews and employees,” McCargar said. “If all 50 or 60 show up, and I can only house 24, then I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
Each option comes at a cost. McCargar said she could rent trailers or motel rooms to house the displaced workers, running up a bill of about $31,000-$32,000 for four weeks’ stay. Building new permanent housing could cost well over $100,000 per unit.
Or, she could simply turn away workers and lose some of her crop.
“I think every farm is going to have a different approach,” McCargar said.
Collectively, 323 growers responded to the Farm Bureau survey indicating that nearly 5,000 employees could be without housing because of the OSHA rule. Most said they will only be able to fit 1-2 workers per unit, and more than half said will have up to 10 employees displaced.
On top of that, most farms said they will have to provide 1-4 additional toilet and handwashing stations, costing up $5,000 a piece. The rule requires one facility for every 10 workers, while the current standard is one per 20 workers.
The stations must also be sanitized three times per day. McCargar figures she will need to hire one person at $12.25 per hour, nine hours per day, to keep up with extra cleaning.
“You start adding it up,” she said. “Just all that extra time and manpower, we might as well leave the cherries out there and pick what we can.”
Erin Roby, of Red Barn Orchards and Legacy Orchard Management in Hood River, Ore., said they have a little more time to figure out compliance since harvesting early season pears won’t begin until August.
Legacy Orchard Management provides migrant and seasonal workers for six pear orchards, including Roby’s own Red Barn. More than two-thirds of Oregon’s 328 registered labor camps are located in Wasco and Hood River counties in the Columbia Gorge, where producers grow most the state’s cherries and pears.
Roby said they already contracted to hire 53 workers through the H-2A visa program and another 25 from California. She expects housing occupancy will be reduced to 37 unless they make modifications, such as hanging impermeable plastic sheets between beds or moving beds into the common living rooms to comply with 6-foot spacing.
“It’s going to be really challenging for everyone to survive through this,” Roby said. “Pears are already struggling in the market. It’s going to be a reckoning for a lot of farms trying to decide if they can stay in business.”
According to OSHA, the rule will remain in effect no later than Oct. 24. Workers must also wear masks if they travel together in vehicles to and from work. Roby said it is already difficult for farmers in smaller communities such as Hood River to find, much less buy, that much personal protective equipment.
“I can’t get masks,” she said. “Hood River is small. We don’t have a whole lot of options for stores we can go to every day.”
Elin Miller, who grows winegrapes and hazelnuts along the Umpqua River in Southern Oregon, said she uses one of several contractors to hire labor during the peak harvest season in September and October.
“Even though we don’t house labor, our contractors do and then charge back to us,” Miller said. “Given the new restrictions, how is that going to work?”
Miller herself served as a regulator before she was a farmer, as the former administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Northwest Region. Whenever the EPA announced a new rule, Miller said the agency would work hand-in-hand with communities rather than starting heavy enforcement immediately, which she said could backfire.
Miller said Oregon OSHA and farmers need to adopt the same mentality to ensure they can stay productive while protecting workers.
“I think we need to be working as partners with the state and looking at the appropriate phase-in with something like this,” she said. “It’s going to be a big burden on agriculture. But we’ve always been up for the challenge. We need to take it slowly to make sure we do this right.”