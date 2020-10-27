AURORA, Ore. — Opponents of a proposed airport expansion onto neighboring farmland claim that Oregon aviation authorities “botched” the plan’s land use approval process.
Farmland preservation advocates were joined by several local governments in arguing the Oregon Aviation Board wrongly determined that a plan to extend a runway by 1,000 feet at the Aurora State Airport complied with land use regulations.
During an Oct. 27 hearing, the project’s critics urged the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals to overturn that decision for not following state land use goals and local comprehensive plans.
The board impermissibly concluded the expansion complied with statewide land use planning goals without properly backing up that decision, according to the 1,000 Friends of Oregon and Friends of French Prairie nonprofits.
“The agency cannot rely on unsupported assertions of compliance,” said Andrew Mulkey, an attorney representing the groups before LUBA.
The findings of compliance were also made in late 2019, roughly eight years after the board claims to have approved the master plan for the extension project, which means it relied on “out-of-date and stale” factual evidence, he said.
The cities of Aurora and Wilsonville and Clackamas County also argued they should have had more input on the plan even though they didn’t have direct jurisdiction over the expansion project.
Opponents of the project further argue the approval of the master plan in 2011 was itself invalid, while the aviation board and project supporters claim the process was legitimate and isn’t even subject to review by LUBA.
The Oregon Aviation Board was only required to find that the master plan complied with Marion County’s comprehensive land use requirements and didn’t have to specifically address Oregon’s land use goals, said Lucinda Jackson, an attorney representing the board and the Oregon Department of Aviation, which owns the airport.
In any case, it’s now too late for the project’s opponents to challenge the master plan before LUBA, which they should have done when it was completed eight years earlier, Jackson said. “They had opportunities to do so and failed to do so.”
The master plan for the airport also doesn’t directly permit any actual land development, which would require approval from Marion County, according to business proponents of the plan.
“A master plan is a conceptual plan, it is not engineered,” said Wendie Kellington, attorney for airport tenants who support the project.