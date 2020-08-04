A settlement deal between the bankrupt NORPAC cooperative and its farmer-members is expected to provide some compensation for past crop deliveries.
Without delving into the deal’s specifics, attorneys for the growers, the cooperative and its unsecured creditors told a bankruptcy judge Aug. 4 that they’ve reached an agreement resolving their disputes.
For the deal to come into force, farmers representing 85% of the settlement amount will need to sign onto the agreement.
The deal affects 108 farmer-members of the cooperative, which has sold off substantially all of its food processing assets since filing for bankruptcy last year. It’s now called North Pacific Canners & Packers, as the NORPAC name was sold along with its other intellectual property rights.
Aside from receiving a proportional share of the undisclosed settlement amount, farmers who agree to the deal also won’t be subject to the “clawback” attempt by unsecured creditors, who want to recover past payments NORPAC made for crops.
Growers who want to continue pursuing claims against NORPAC can decide against opting in to the settlement, but they would not have legal claims against them dropped, said Rebecca Russell, attorney for several farms.
“You have to choose to participate,” she said.
Earlier this year, the cooperative filed a complaint against member farms who demanded payments for crops delivered in 2019, arguing they weren't entitled to payment.
A committee of unsecured creditors also sought to "clawback" past crop payments from growers, which would increase the amount of money available for disbursal in the bankruptcy.
A deadline for the settlement deal to be submitted to the bankruptcy court has been set for Aug. 18, while a hearing to approve the deal is scheduled for Sept. 11. If the settlement is finalized, the claims with growers would be resolved outside the cooperative’s overall bankruptcy plan.
Brandy Sargent, an attorney for a committee representing farmers, said she’s cautiously optimistic that enough growers will agree to the settlement to allow it to be finalized.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Peter McKittrick said there are no winners or losers in bankruptcy court, only those who survive and those that don’t.
McKittrick said he hoped the terms of the deal will be sufficient to allow NORPAC’s member-farmers to salvage their future.
Another piece of litigation affecting the NORPAC bankruptcy is also approaching resolution, as the cooperative has struck a settlement deal with agribusiness entrepreneur Frank Tiegs.
Tiegs claimed that his food processing companies had overpaid $7 million for bulk processed crops whose value NORPAC had overstated.
As part of the settlement, Tiegs has agreed to receive $2 million and the parties have agreed to drop all legal claims against each other — including a potential lawsuit against Tiegs over terminating an earlier deal to buy NORPAC’s facilities.
A notice of the deal was submitted to the bankruptcy court for approval on Aug. 3.
“We’re all pleased we were able to resolve this through negotiation rather than litigation and it’s a fair settlement on all sides,” said Joe VanLeuven, attorney for Tiegs.