Critics recently lodged their objections against a 3,900-acre solar facility in southeast Oregon, signaling a new phase in the regulatory battle over the project.
The Obsidian Solar Center near Christmas Valley, Ore., is recommended for approval by state regulators but must still pass muster with the Energy Facility Siting Council.
Local farmers and others who oppose the proposal argued during a July 20 hearing that deer, elk, rabbits and other rodents will be displaced by the 6-square-mile solar project, forcing them onto nearby farm fields.
The prospect of soil eroding from the project site and harming nearby crops was also cited by critics as a significant reason the solar arrays shouldn’t be approved for construction.
“We believe this facility is inappropriately located. It is in one of the worst spots to locate one of these facilities,” said Mike Reeder, an attorney for farmers who oppose the proposal. “It is more appropriate not to have facilities such as this located next to residences and farms.”
The hearing marked the conclusion of public comments on the Oregon Department of Energy’s recommended approval of a site certificate for Obsidian Solar Center, which would allow the project to proceed.
Only opponents who have lodged their objections will now be able to participate in the “contested case” process, in which EFSC issues a final order after reviewing an administrative judge’s recommendations.
Any legal dispute over a final order issued by EFSC, which oversees major energy projects, heads directly to the Oregon Supreme Court.
The Obsidian Solar Center would rely on numerous dust control mitigation measures and would be built without much soil grading, thus minimizing the amount of erosion at the site, said Donny Gallagher, engineering director for the Swinerton Renewable Energy Group, which would design the facility.
“We manage dust through intelligent design,” Gallagher said. “A lot of solar projects you may have seen move a lot of dirt around to get those installed. We’ve eliminated the need for that.”
The facility would also spray water to keep dust down and use a “living document” plan for erosion prevention that would adapt to site conditions, he said. “If something’s not working, those plans allow us to make on-the-fly decisions to change that.”
As for the mule deer and Rocky Mountain elk whose winter habitat would be affected by the project, the solar arrays would only pose a temporary impediment to their migration, said Craig Foster, a biologist with Fosters Natural Resource Contracting, which consults on the project.
“It will take them about a year to figure out they need to go around them,” he said.
Mike Reeder, the attorney for local farmers, said the “living plan” approach to problems at the solar facility would inflict harm on surrounding landowners while different approaches are tested.
“The problem is my clients will bear the burden of those interim conditions,” he said. “My clients will bear the risk that the fugitive dust and rodents will impact their farming operations.”