The morning after Labor Day got off to an unusual start for farmer Josh Heuberger this year.
It began with an unplanned 2 a.m. visit from his in-laws and only got stranger from there.
His wife’s parents arrived at the Heuberger home near Sublimity, Ore., after their own house in nearby Mill City was evacuated because it was in danger of burning down.
The week ahead would continue to be memorable for Heuberger and other farmers who live near Oregon’s Santiam Canyon, where a wildfire whipped up by high winds caused major destruction.
Once he stepped outdoors, the sun was not visible but the sky was lit up in an strange orange glow, owing to the smoke clouds in the atmosphere.
“It just looked very eerie outside,” Heuberger said.
Like other grass seed growers in the area, Heuberger immediately began controlled burning of straw remaining in nearby fields, which could otherwise provide fuel for the wildfire’s spread to local communities.
“Everyone knows what they’re doing because we’ve had experience fighting fires in the fields,” he said.
Aside from experience, grass seed farmers are often equipped with six-wheel-drive military-style fire trucks, as well as three-quarter-ton pickups outfitted with water tanks — numerous such vehicles descended on the area to extinguish blazes that erupted in brush and tree stands.
“It was just chasing what the fire was doing,” said Eric Etzel, a grass seed farmer near Stayton, Ore. “We had to do something.”
Burning embers were floating a half-mile from wildfire flames, so farmers didn’t see much choice but to get rid of the straw in their fields, he said.
“If the fire got into the fields, there would have been no stopping it,” Etzel said.
On the other hand, the wind wasn’t blowing in a single predictable direction, but instead was fluctuating due to the effect of the wildfires, he said.
“We were being really cautious because we didn’t want to create more of a fire,” he said. “We were nervous to do some of it because the wind was so odd compared to what we were used to.”
Spot fires also combusted spontaneously in wooded areas, where high temperatures and “bone dry” conditions caused decaying tree stumps to begin smoking, said farmer Larry Toepfer of Sublimity, Ore.
Winds aggravated the heat in the rotting wood until it eventually started throwing flames, he said.
“A lot of the time you don’t know there’s a fire until you see smoke,” Toepfer said. “It gets under the ground and there’s heat that keeps it smoldering.”
Toepfler said he appreciated the quick actions of friends and neighbors who were eager to provide assistance.
“Word spreads fast when you got fires out,” he said. “Anything we needed, they’d get it.”
Christmas tree farmer Tyler Stone of Aumsville said he'd drive about 200 miles a day filling up the 300-gallon tank on his pickup truck with water from various wells, then drive to extinguish fires around his family’s fields closer to the wildfires.
“Anywhere there was a hot spot, we’d put it out,” Stone said.
The firefighting activity was spur-of-the moment, with farmers monitoring forests and underbrush in the area for signs of trouble, he said.
“I didn’t go out with a plan, I just drove around until I found something,” he said.
Stone said he was impressed with the agricultural community’s speed of mobilization.
“The farmers came together,” he said.
“Nobody called them, they just went to work,” added his brother, Ben Stone.
That sentiment was echoed by farmer Eric Etzel, who said he was amazed to see the “big group effort” managed to “get done what needed to be done.”
“Family, friends, everybody was out helping,” he said. “I can’t even begin to name everyone.”
Weather conditions improved so their fire-fighting efforts slowed down before the weekend, but “it was a long week, I’ll tell you that,” said farmer Josh Heuberger.
And as firefighters in Mill City were able to make progress in taming the flames, Heuberger’s in-laws got some welcome news as well: Their home was still standing.
“They got very lucky,” he said.