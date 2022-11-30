A federal judge has ruled that an Oregon farm cannot recover nearly $200,000 in attorney fees that it spent defending against a farmworker’s discrimination lawsuit that a jury rejected last summer.

In August, a federal jury unanimously decided that Siri and Son Farms of St. Paul, Ore., did not unlawfully fire the plaintiff, Teofilo Ibanez de Dios, for complaining about alleged preferential treatment received by foreign H-2A guestworkers.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you