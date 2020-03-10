SALEM — A Republican exodus from the Oregon Legislature killed controversial climate legislation this year, but several other bills impacting agriculture also died as a result.
While opponents of some controversial bills may be breathing a sigh of relief, the demise of some bipartisan proposals has caused uncertainty about the road ahead.
For example, House Bill 4168 would have updated notification requirements for aerial pesticide treatments of forestlands, which was a key part of a broader deal between environmentalists and the timber industry.
Under the memorandum of understanding, both sides vowed to drop competing ballot initiatives that would change forestry regulations. At this point, it doesn’t appear the hostilities will resume despite HB 4168’s failure though specifics remain scant.
Gov. Kate Brown’s staff met with the participating groups and companies on March 9 — the day after the legislative session was required to end — and they remain committed to the deal, said Kate Konyaden, the governor’s deputy communications director.
“With the legislature’s inaction on this bill caused by the Republican walkout, Governor Brown is supporting the signatories in finding another path forward,” she said.
It’s also unclear how the lack of a technical fix to Oregon’s hemp regulations proposed in House Bill 4072 will affect the state’s surging hemp industry.
After the federal government legalized the crop nationwide in 2018, state governments must upgrade their rules to conform with those required by the USDA.
In Oregon’s case, that meant strengthening the authority of the state’s Department of Agriculture to conduct criminal background checks, among other provisions.
The federal government has allowed state governments to continue regulating hemp under previous rules until the end of October — after then, though, it’s possible the USDA will take over regulatory jurisdiction over the crop.
Another hemp bill, which would create a farmer-funded commission to pay for research and promotions, died for a third time in 2020. Supporters say the hemp industry needs coordination and funding for crop research, which would have been boosted by House Bill 4051.
Last year, a bill that increased the ability of Oregon farmers to clean their drainage ditches without special permits was approved by the Legislature.
The legislation was slated for a veto by Gov. Kate Brown due to opposition from environmentalists, but she changed her mind and ended up signing it into law.
This year, House Bill 4155 would have clarified that Oregon regulators would be able to roll out the new ditch-cleaning rules on a region-by-region basis. The bill had passed the House and was awaiting a vote in the Senate when the legislative session concluded.
A total phase-out of the insecticide chlorpyrifos was vigorously opposed by the Oregon Farm Bureau and multiple farms that offered testimony against it, but passed the House 32-24.
Proponents of the bill said it was necessary to protect the health of farmworkers, while growers who rely on the chemical argued they’d be left with no feasible alternatives if it was banned.
House Bill 4109 had also won a “do pass” recommendation from the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee but died before going any farther.
A proposal to strengthen inspections at confined animal feeding operations was supported by Oregon’s dairy industry — which would be most affected by the changes — while environmental groups criticized the bill for not going far enough.
Senate Bill 1513 had managed to clear three committees and was referred for a vote on the Senate floor with a “do pass” recommendation when the Legislature adjourned.
A bill that would ban coyote-hunting contests was opposed by the Oregon Farm Bureau, which wants to preserve predator control options, but managed to pass the Senate.
A similar proposal died last year, but this time around, the Oregon Hunters Association dropped their objections after an exemption for their raffle contests was carved out in House Bill 4075.
The proposal was under consideration by the Senate Rules Committee at the session’s end.