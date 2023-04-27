Killer whales (copy) (copy)

Orcas, also known as killer whales, are proposed for state-level endangered species status in Oregon, a move the farm industry views with skepticism.

 NOAA

Oregon’s farm industry is keeping a nervous eye on proposed state protections for orcas. It’s wary of new regulatory pressures on agriculture that ultimately won’t help the species.

State wildlife officials will consider granting endangered status to a distinct population of orcas off the Pacific Northwest coast, based on a petition submitted by environmental advocates.

