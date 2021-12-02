Farm groups are worried a lawsuit that demands higher overtime wages for Oregon agricultural workers will throw a wrench into negotiations over a potential legislative resolution.
Lawmakers considered ending the agricultural overtime exemption earlier this year but the bill died in committee.
Representatives of the farm industry have since been meeting with labor advocates in anticipation of another proposal surfacing in the 2022 legislative session.
The lawsuit is an unwelcome development at a time the legislative work group is trying to have an honest discussion about overtime, said Jeff Stone, executive director of the Oregon Association of Nurseries.
“To say it’s disappointing would be an understatement,” he said. “It’s not the greatest circumstance to get to a solution, when a lawsuit is hanging over your head.”
The Mano a Mano Family Center nonprofit and two farmworkers —Javier Ceja and Anita Santiago — have filed a petition for judicial review, asking the Oregon Court of Appeals to eliminate the agriculture industry’s overtime exemption.
Most employees must be paid time-and-a-half wages after 40 hours per week, but state regulations provide an exception for those who work in farming.
However, the petitioners argue this regulatory exemption is underpinned by provisions in state law that were repealed in 2017.
The agricultural overtime exemption rule now exceeds the Bureau of Labor and Industry’s authority and must be invalidated, the petition claims.
The exemption also doesn’t pass muster under Oregon’s constitution, which prohibits “privileges or immunities” for certain people that do “not equally belong to all citizens.”
Higher overtime pay is a privilege granted to most workers but not those employed in agriculture, who are overwhelmingly Hispanic and are subject to negative stereotypes, the petition said.
“Working long hours without overtime pay has the same or a greater effect on agricultural workers as those conditions have on other classes of workers in Oregon,” the petition said, adding that the exemption “is not rational and cannot be justified by genuine differences between them and those to whom the privilege of overtime pay has been granted.”
The Oregon Farm Bureau believes the petition’s legal arguments are “specious” and the organization intends to intervene in the litigation, said Mary Anne Cooper, its vice president of government affairs.
“We think the entire lawsuit is an attempt to circumvent the legislative work group,” Cooper said. “It definitely feels like it’s designed to influence the political process.”
The petition references a bill passed in 2017 that was related to overtime rules for the manufacturing industry but wasn’t intended to repeal the agricultural overtime exemption, she said.
“The record of the bill is particularly clear on that,” Cooper said. “That’s a completely implausible argument.”
As for the constitutional claim, Cooper said she doesn’t believe the those constitutional provisions have the effect of prohibiting the overtime exception.
While there were “racist remarks” made when the earliest version of the exemption was enacted, the structure of farm labor has since evolved, she said.
In modern times, farmworkers are provided with benefits such as free housing and transportation while their wages are among the highest in the country and the world, Cooper said.
If farmworkers were limited to 40 hours per week, many would be worse off financially, she said.
Such nuances can be examined as part of the political process, but may not be relevant in court, Cooper said. “They’ve chosen a forum that doesn’t account for those impacts.”
Demands for ending the agricultural overtime exemption in Oregon have been bolstered by California and Washington eliminating their exceptions.
In California, though, the effect has been for farmers to limit work weeks to 40 hours, said Stone of the OAN. “I don’t think that if you ask the rank-and-file, that’s what they want.”
Larger operations can increasingly mechanize to cut down on labor costs, but small farmers are most likely to come under financial strain — which also doesn’t help their workers, he said.
“If the operation is not competitive, they’re not going to have a job,” Stone said.
The “us-versus-them” narrative is unfortunate, since the nursery industry has been vocal in supporting comprehensive immigration reform as well as access to driver’s licenses and in-state college tuition regardless of immigration status, he said.
“The proof is in the pudding,” Stone said. “Who has been there, and has the scars for being an unmitigated supporter of the farmworker community?”