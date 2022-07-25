As Oregon's government agencies contemplate upgrading farmworker housing rules, the agriculture industry is worried whether an inherent bias has stacked the debate against growers.
Farmworker housing is likely the next front in the battle over Oregon’s regulations for agricultural employers, raising concerns about mounting production costs for labor-intensive crops.
Recent comments by a state employee have also led agriculture groups to question if their perspectives are given a fair hearing.
“It’s a very obvious bias the agencies are allowed to show that is going unchecked by their superiors,” said Mary Anne Cooper, vice president of government affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau.
More stringent farmworker housing standards would further increase expenses for specialty crop growers who are already contending with the phase-in of higher agricultural overtime wages, Cooper said.
Combined with other costly labor requirements imposed in recent years, the financial burden will probably prove too heavy for many orchardists and other farmers who depend on hand labor, she said.
“We’re really hitting that tipping point,” Cooper said. “I think we’re going to see a massive loss of fruit and vegetable production in Oregon.”
This summer, a task force started by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has begun discussing recommendations for increasing compliance with farmworker housing rules.
The task force will also make recommendations for capital improvements to farmworker housing, which would potentially be funded with grants, tax credits, or low-interest loans.
Changes to zoning regulations, water rights and other “barriers” to better housing conditions for farmworkers will be considered by the task force as well.
The task force is an opportunity to make recommendations that may seem “way out there,” said Tim Mahern-Macias, community and stakeholder engagement specialist for the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department.
Such recommendations may including altering the state constitution and revising rules for “urban growth boundaries” and “exclusive farm use” zones, Mahern-Macias said during a meeting June 16 with farmworker advocates. A video of that meeting was posted on the agency's website July 6.
“As for ideas, the sky is the limit,” he said. “Don’t feel boxed in. Don’t feel like this is just another run-around.”
For example, one concept may be to “compensate a farmer for part of their land” and use it to “build community-based housing” instead of having it run by the employer, Mahern-Macias said.
Mahern-Macias said community advocates will have an important role to play in the negotiations, since farmworkers may be reluctant to directly voice their concerns.
The “power imbalance” between farmers and workers makes it difficult for them to feel comfortable “speaking truth to power,” Mahern-Macias said.
Farmworker advocates at the meeting said it’s disappointing that agriculture industry representatives are involved in housing discussions at all.
“Just the concept that we have to have these conversations and tip-toe around the farmers who are treating people inhumanely seems wrong at every level to me,” said Lisa Rogers, assistant director of the Casa of Oregon nonprofit.
Rogers said since farmworkers are basically engaged in “indentured servitude” and their employers are resistant to changing “horrendous” conditions, the state government should instead make community organizations responsible for housing.
“Maybe what you can do is move more of the money away from on-farm. Take it all away from on-farm,” she said.
Even if the process is frustrating, it is not possible for the state government to “cut people out of the process,” Mahern-Macias said.
“At the end of the day, the growers are who we have to work with and we can’t change that,” he said.
Debating issues with the opponents may feel like “forever work,” especially if little to no progress is made, but that is the reality, Mahern-Macias said.
“The other side will continue to exist and advocate for their own best interests, always for the end of time. It’s depressing,” he said.
While the Oregon Farm Bureau has come to expect hostility from community organizers, it’s “inappropriate and concerning” for a state government representative to join in these sentiments, Cooper said of the comments on the video.
“We were shocked and surprised to see such an embrace of those ideas by a state agency," she said.
The public information officer for the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department, which employs Mahern-Macias, said the agency "takes stakeholders' concerns seriously" and is reaching out to the Farm Bureau about the perception of bias.
It’s troubling that “wild allegations” about farmworker housing are accepted as true without “vigorous fact-finding,” Cooper said. “We think there should be a more cautious and fact-based conversation.”
Such negative comments raise questions about how fairly farmers will be treated in ongoing discussions over housing standards and enforcement, she said.
She said community advocates fail to draw a distinction between regulated on-farm housing and illegal labor camps, such as those constructed by blackmarket marijuana producers.
The Oregon Farm Bureau hasn’t been notified of task force meetings despite repeated requests, which Cooper said feels like the organization is being willfully excluded to appease community advocates.
“It makes it really hard for use to engage effectively,” she said. “These processes are not transparent.”
State regulations have already convinced many Oregon farmers to expedite their plans to retire or leave the industry, she said. “I think that trend is absolutely going to accelerate.”
Ultimately, housing regulations that are economically unfeasible will harm the workers they’re intended to help, Cooper said. “We’re not going to have farmworker housing if the standard becomes so burdensome that the employer can’t afford to provide it.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.