Environmental advocates claim federal wildlife regulators have ignored science by doubling down on agricultural exceptions that reduce species protections for the streaked horned lark.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Audubon Society of Portland have threatened to file a new lawsuit challenging Endangered Species Act regulations for the rare bird, which they say are unjustifiably lax.
The controversy has potential implications for farmers in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, where mowing, tilling and other practices are exempted from the federal prohibition against harming the threatened species.
A federal judge previously criticized as “murky” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s rationale for listing the streaked horned lark as “threatened,” rather than extending more rigorous protections under an “endangered” classification.
U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman said the decision appeared to be a “post-hoc rationalization” and sent it back for reconsideration two years ago, but the environmental nonprofits now claim the federal government hasn’t learned from its mistakes.
“The Service’s claim that the Lark is not currently in danger of extinction is not supported by the evidence before the agency and does not represent the best available science,” according to their “intent-to-sue” letter notifying the government of the planned lawsuit.
While some larks live in other areas of Oregon and Washington, the largest population is in the Willamette Valley.
Streaked horned larks have a double-edged relationship with agriculture that’s highly dependent on timing.
Land-clearing activities prevent vegetation from overgrowing the bare ground on which the birds rely for breeding in springtime.
Field operations may also harm eggs or fledglings, though they often occur late enough in summer to avoid disrupting nests, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
Because agricultural practices help maintain the lark’s habitat, the agency excluded these activities from the ban on “incidental take” of protected species.
The agency reasoned that without such exceptions, landowners may cease farm practices that are conducive to lark habitat, thus ensuring they don’t come under ESA regulation.
Such exceptions are permissible under section 4(d) of the ESA, but only for species listed as threatened. Earlier this year, the agency re-affirmed its 2013 listing and exemption decisions for the bird.
According to the environmental nonprofits, the government has again chosen to disregard key findings that indicate the species is actually endangered, not just threatened.
The so-called 4(d) rule is “arbitrary and capricious” in this case because it includes operations for grapes, hazelnuts, blueberries and other crops that don’t create lark habitat, the organizations said.
All the exempted activities can harm the birds without timing restrictions in place, as the agency itself admits, the groups said.
The agency lacks evidence the 4(d) rule has helped maintain lark habitat in the decade since the exemptions were enacted, the letter said. Meanwhile, economic changes have decreased the grass seed acreage that’s favored by the species.
“It is the market, and not the ESA, which is causing the decline of suitable habitat, and yet the Service has promulgated a 4(d) Rule which exempts all agricultural activities from take—even those that are directly contributing to the ongoing loss of Lark habitat,” according to the groups.
