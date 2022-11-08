Streaked horned lark

Environmental groups claim that agricultural exemptions from federal protections for threatened streaked horned larks are not justified. 

 David Leonard/USFWS

Environmental advocates claim federal wildlife regulators have ignored science by doubling down on agricultural exceptions that reduce species protections for the streaked horned lark.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Audubon Society of Portland have threatened to file a new lawsuit challenging Endangered Species Act regulations for the rare bird, which they say are unjustifiably lax.

