Jumping worm

The “Asian jumping worm.” ODA confirmed that the worm, Amynthas agresitis, was first found in Clackamas and Josephine counties in 2016.

 Oregon Department of Agriculture

Farmers, nursery owners and wildland managers should be on the lookout for the invasive jumping worm this spring as it becomes more active in the Pacific Northwest, experts say.

The pest first arrived in the region six to eight years ago, said Sam Chan, an Oregon State University watershed health and invasive species specialist. They've been found around cities, gardens, small farms and parks along the Interstate 5 and Columbia River corridors.

