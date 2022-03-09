PORTLAND — Oregon’s wine industry is heading into uncharted territory as temperatures rise in coming decades, but the impact is more likely to be manageable than disastrous, experts say.
“We are not at the precipice of failure. Winemaking and viticulture are not going away here. We’re going to make the changes we need,” said Greg Jones, a wine climatologist, at the Oregon Wine Symposium in Portland on March 9.
Oregon’s climate has already changed markedly since the 1950s and 1960s, when people would have been “nuts” to plant vineyards in the state, he said.
“The weather and climate weren’t very conducive to what we’re doing today,” said Jones, CEO of Abacela Winery near Roseburg, Ore.
On average, Oregon’s temperature has risen by 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1895, while models predict an increase of another 2 to 6 degrees by mid-century if current trends continue, he said.
“We’re moving away from anything we’ve known historically into something very different,” Jones said.
Grape growers will lack experience in growing currently popular varieties in those higher temperature ranges, he said.
To an extent, they can cope with changes in management, such as planting on cooler northern slopes or growing more expansive leaf canopies to protect grapes, he said.
After a certain “tipping point,” though, the industry may have to examine switching to more heat-resistant grape cultivars, Jones said.
There are about 5,000 varieties with which the wine industry has little to no experience, he said.
The industry will likely encounter differences in the timing and severity of pest threats, as well as compressed harvest periods, he said.
Parts of Oregon will actually be able to introduce or expand grape production where it’s currently limited by a short growing season, said Kevin Pogue, a geologist at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.
By 2040, new areas in Eastern Oregon are expected to surpass the necessary 180 frost-free days per year to plant vineyards, Pogue said.
For example, only about 100 vineyard acres are planted on the Oregon side of the Snake River Valley, but it’s likely to see further viticulture expansion, he said.
Peaches are already grown near the north fork of the John Day River, which means the area is hospitable to grapes, Pogue said.
Due to temperature inversions, valley floors are often colder in Eastern Oregon than on hillsides, within a “thermal belt” that’s capable of producing grapes, he said.
Areas above or below those thermal belts would remain too susceptible to freezes, meanwhile.
“We need to look for these thermal belt areas,” Pogue said.
Water rights in the region tend to be available along valley floors, so they’d need to be transferred for irrigation, he said. However, grapes are less thirsty than alfalfa and other crops commonly grown there.
“The upside is if we replace corn with grapes, we don’t need as much water,” Pogue said.