Limits on canola planting in Oregon’s Willamette Valley would expand to thousands of acres before expiring in nearly a decade under potential revisions to legislation that restricts the crop.
Several proposed amendments to Senate Bill 789 would incrementally raise maximum canola production in the region to 7,000 acres or 15,000 acres, depending on the option, until eliminating the cap in 2032.
Responsibility for isolation distances, which prevent canola from cross-pollinating with related brassica seed crops, would shift from a private industry group to the state Department of Agriculture under the amendments.
Yearly acreage limits and compatibility research requirements vary among the four alternatives proposed by Rep. Anna Scharf, R-Amity, but they all seek a substantial departure from the version the Senate passed last month. It would permanently restrict canola to 500 acres in the valley.
“I want to see coexistence. I want to see a public pinning system with equal access managed by a public entity that would allow brassica crops at any acreage amount,” said Scharf, whose family grows canola and other crops. “A brassica is a brassica is a brassica. It’s time for them all to be treated equally.”
Scharf’s outlook is supported by an Oregon State University study that determined canola doesn’t threaten the specialty seed industry more than radish and turnip crops, which are grown in the valley without restriction.
Though lawmakers commissioned that study a decade ago to help resolve the canola controversy, those who support SB 789 insist the crop poses a unique hazard to the region’s farm economy that must be contained.
“The cross-pollination can be devastating and not reversible, and that’s too big a risk for the Willamette Valley,” said Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, during a May 11 legislative hearing before the House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources and Water.
The committee is now considering whether to amend SB 789 or to recommend the bill’s original version be approved by the House.
Holvey said he’s willing to support the current bill even though he’s unsure it represents the best approach to regulating canola, which he’d prefer be removed from the region entirely.
International seed industry experts urged a cautious approach to canola when the ODA considered easing canola regulations more than a decade ago, said Dan Hilburn, the agency’s former plant health division administrator.
Those experts said the Willamette Valley’s distinctive value as a seed-growing region could deteriorate if canola causes genetic contamination, as has occurred in other areas, Hilburn said.
“The pollen does not respect the boundaries of farms or counties or anything,” he said. “Other places in the world have not found a way to do this and I think we should learn from those examples.”
The regulations eventually set forth by ODA gave rise to litigation and legislation attempting to block more widespread canola production. Hoping to shed scientific light on the matter, lawmakers permitted 500 acres of canola planting in the valley to enable the OSU study in 2013.
The 500-acre limit has since been extended twice, including after the OSU study concluded in 2017 that “an expansion of canola acres is reasonable and feasible.”
Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, said he wants to restrict the crop to 500 acres despite those findings because the study mostly focused on pests and diseases, rather than cross-pollination.
“Cross-pollination is the reason we’re here,” Golden said.
However, previous research already established canola isn’t compatible with all specialty vegetable seed crops and doesn’t present an elevated contamination risk, said Carol Mallory Smith, the now-retired OSU weed science professor who led the study.
“Canola pollen is not unique,” she said. “It will not move around more in the environment than other brassica pollen.”
