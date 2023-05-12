Limits on canola planting in Oregon’s Willamette Valley would expand to thousands of acres before expiring in nearly a decade under potential revisions to legislation that restricts the crop.

Several proposed amendments to Senate Bill 789 would incrementally raise maximum canola production in the region to 7,000 acres or 15,000 acres, depending on the option, until eliminating the cap in 2032.

Rep. Anna Scharf, R-Amity, and her husband, Jason, examine canola blooming at their Willamette Valley farm. Scharf has proposed several legislative amendments that would greatly expand acreage limits on canola in the region.


