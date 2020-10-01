WASCO, Ore. — An Oregon fertilizer company has agreed to pay a $146,000 fine levied by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violations of the federal Clean Air Act related to improper storage and handling of anhydrous ammonia.
Allegations against Sherman County Farm Chemical and Fertilizer Co. include failure to address known hazards, out-of-date equipment, employee training and required maintenance work at the company's facility in Wasco, about 110 miles east of Portland.
Ed Kowalski, regional director of EPA's Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, said the agency takes a special interest in pursuing violations like these "because they can lead to community tragedies when accidents happen."
"If you store large quantities of dangerous chemicals, no matter what business you're in, you must comply with all laws and regulations that protect your neighbors and local first responders," Kowalski said.
Under the Clean Air Act, facilities that store more than 10,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia must develop a Risk Management Program to detect, prevent or minimize damage in case of an accidental leak. Anhydrous ammonia is the foundation for all nitrogen fertilizers. Exposure can be harmful to human health, causing nose, throat and respiratory problems.
Sherman County Farm Chemical and Fertilizer Co. has two anhydrous ammonia storage tanks, one 18,000 gallons and the other 21,500 gallons.
Following an inspection of the facility on April 26, 2018, EPA found both tanks fell short of compliance with "generally accepted good engineering practices." The 18,000-gallon tank lacked required structural supports, and neither tank had required barriers to protect against damage from trucks or other vehicles.
Shutoff valves for both tanks also were not secured against tampering or theft, according to EPA.
EPA further alleges the company failed to review hazards and identify safeguards in case of an accidental ammonia leak — specifically, it did not have a remote emergency shutoff system for the ammonia tanks. A hazard review conducted by the company in 2012 also found aging and rusted equipment that was still in place at the time of the 2018 inspection.
In other violations, EPA determined the company had not ensured its seven operators were trained or tested competent in operating procedures for handling anhydrous ammonia, nor had it completed required inspection and maintenance of existing equipment.
In particular, two safety relief valves that were due for replacement in April and October 2013 were not replaced until April 2018, three days after the EPA's inspection.
Finally, the company reportedly did not have written instructions for emergency shutdown, operation and inspection of equipment, and had not completed a compliance audit of the facility for nearly seven years between 2012 and 2019.
Compliance audits are supposed to be done every three years to ensure the company is following practices and procedures.
Sherman County Farm Chemical and Fertilizer Co. did not have a comment about the case when reached Wednesday. Per its settlement with EPA, the company neither admits nor denies the allegations, though it agrees to pay the fine and certifies that it has corrected each of the violations.