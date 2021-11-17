An environmental lawsuit claims that a timber project aimed at reducing hazardous fuels on federal forestland near Medford, Ore., will actually increase fire dangers.
Several nonprofit organizations — the Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center, Cascadia Wildlands, Oregon Wild and Soda Mountain Wilderness Council — have filed a complaint opposing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s 476-acre Lost Antelope Vegetation Management Project.
The BLM approved the project earlier this year to “reduce potential fire behavior and severity” without harming the threatened spotted owl’s “nesting-roosting habitat.”
However, the environmental plaintiffs claim the agency’s own models show the treatments will increase wildfire risks and hurt the species.
“The practice of converting native forest stands into early seral stands or plantations significantly increases fire hazard in the mid- to long-term,” the complaint said. “Tree plantations are more susceptible to intense fire behavior and severe fire effects than unlogged mature forests, including burned forests.”
The lawsuit alleges the Lost Antelope project doesn’t comply with the BLM’s “resource management plan” for the area by authorizing logging in “late successional reserves” of older trees, thereby violating the Federal Land Policy and Management Act.
The environmental plaintiffs claim the BLM has violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to evaluate and disclose the project’s impacts on fire dangers, including the effect it will have on “nearby communities and residences.”
“The BLM has concluded that, immediately following commercial harvest residual activity, fuels left on the forest floor will increase surface fuel loadings and have the potential to increase surface fire behavior, posing a risk to the residual stand and other values, if not adequately treated,” the complaint said.
The complaint also alleges the agency didn’t take a “hard look” at the Lost Antelope project’s effects on the spotted owl, as required by NEPA. Logs harvested from the project are expected to generate 5.4 million board-feet of timber.
The plaintiffs say the BLM relied on an “inaccurate model of forest stand development” and approved the project under a “resource management plan” or RMP for the area, even while disregarding that model’s “output.”
“BLM admitted that the model is inaccurate because the results are ‘skewed’ but then concluded that the RMP requirement was met despite the model’s results,” the complaint said.
The complaint asks a federal judge to overturn the BLM’s approval of the Lost Antelope project, to stop the agency from carrying out the forest treatments, and to compensate the plaintiffs for their litigation expenses.
Kyle Sullivan, deputy district manager of BLM’s Medford District Office, said he had no comment on the lawsuit.
In its environmental assessment of the project, the BLM said its purpose was to meet the legally required “sustained yield” harvest targets for the agency’s property while improving forest conditions.
The areas that have been slated for “commercial treatment” are currently “densely stocked” with trees and don’t have enough snags or downed wood to help the spotted owl’s habitat, according to BLM’s analysis.