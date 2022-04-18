AMITY, Ore. — The 500-acre limit on canola planting in Oregon’s Willamette Valley expires next year, either allowing its free cultivation — or triggering another legislative battle over crop restrictions.
This summer, farmers in the region must obtain approval to plant fall canola from the Oregon Department of Agriculture for the final time under Senate Bill 885, which caps the crop’s annual acreage.
Supporters of expanding canola production in the valley are hopeful that changed political circumstances and a lack of conflicts over the crop will impede efforts to restrict its production.
“I think trying to stop a commodity will face greater opposition than it has in the past,” said Anna Scharf, a farmer near Amity and a state representative. “There are no disaster cases to fall back on. I don’t think there’s an appetite to regulate anymore where there are no major issues.”
Lawmakers passed the 500-acre restriction in 2019 at the request of specialty seed companies, extending a limit that had been imposed six years earlier when a study of canola’s impacts was initiated.
That Oregon State University study concluded that canola posed no greater threat to the specialty seed industry than other brassica crops, such as radish and turnips.
The Willamette Valley Specialty Seed Association has long opposed unrestricted canola planting, fearing cross-pollination with related seed crops and a greater potential for diseases affecting other brassica plants.
Canola proponents point out that canola’s been grown in the valley for nearly a decade but specialty seed buyers haven’t contended with gene flow problems or seen their customers abandon the region.
“Since then, we’ve never had a single issue that’s been brought to ODA,” Scharf said.
As SB 885 approaches its sunset in mid-2023, officials from ODA do not plan to propose canola-specific planting regulations as they did in 2019, when the previous cap was nearing its end.
In 2019, the agency proposed a 937,000-acre “isolation area” in the central valley where farmers couldn’t plant canola, leaving roughly 1.5 million acres available to the crop.
The time-consuming rule-making process ultimately proved moot when SB 885’s approval pre-empted the agency’s proposed regulations.
“Over the years, the Oregon Legislature has shown a keen interest in canola and the conversation will likely come up again in 2023. ODA looks forward to working with the Legislature if they decide to take on canola once again,” said Andrea Cantu-Schomus, the agency’s communications director.
Meanwhile, the WVSSA isn’t commenting on how it plans to deal with the legislation’s sunset next year, said Angie Smith, its executive director.
Radish and turnips grown for cover crop seed have been grown without an acreage limit in the valley while coexisting with the specialty seed industry. Critics of SB 885 say this undermines the rationale for singling canola out for tougher regulations than other brassicas.
“I’d like to see them treating it like any other crop. We don’t have an acreage cap for any other crop,” said Kathy Hadley, a farmer near Rickreall, Ore.
Like Scharf, Hadley has urged lawmakers and ODA against subjecting canola to more burdensome rules, but she’s not sure whether resistance to the crop has decreased.
“There’s still a lot of people who don’t want it grown, so a lot will depend on how hard they push and how much money they spend,” she said.
It’s possible the lack of problems with canola simply means the crop’s been “out of sight, out of mind,” but won’t actually reduce opposition to expanded cultivation, Hadley said.
“I don’t know that it’s changed anybody’s mind, per se,” she said.
Scharf said she’s optimistic because many lawmakers will be newcomers to the statehouse next year, unburdened by opinions formed during past battles over canola.
Though she’s long advocated for the crop, Scharf only became a legislator herself last year.
She expects to win re-election in her conservative-leaning district this fall and educate other lawmakers about benefits of canola production, should new restrictions be proposed next year.
Canola is a globally traded commodity, so farmers can plant it without obtaining contracts, which dictate the terms of specialty seed production and often require they wait for payment.
Growers can be paid for canola immediately upon delivery while hedging and locking in prices using the futures and options markets.
Rotating canola with grass seed production would provide farmers with agronomic advantages, said Jason Scharf, Anna’s husband.
“I’ve always compared it to wheat because it’s one of our grass seed rotations,” he said. “I can control grass in it better than I can with wheat.”
Prices for canola have also made it more attractive to regional farmers: The crop is currently fetching up to 48 cents per pound, up 10 cents from a year ago and 30 cents more than two years ago, he said.
Unlike the cover crop markets for radish and turnip seeds, the canola market is global and won’t become oversaturated based on plantings in the Willamette Valley.
“We can plant this whole place and it won’t make a dent in world production,” Jason Scharf said.
However, such extensive canola in the region wouldn’t actually be possible due to regulations on all brassicas that aim to control the black leg pathogen, said Anna Scharf.
“The comment that the valley would turn yellow is not valid,” she said.