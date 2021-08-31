Oregon energy regulators have refused to remove an administrative law judge overseeing the dispute over the 300-mile Boardman-to-Hemingway transmission line project.
The transmission line proposal is currently in a “contested case proceeding,” which is the final step before the state’s Energy Facility Siting Council votes whether to approve it.
Farmers along the route have opposed the project for taking land out of production and disrupting agricultural practices, while other critics worry about impacts to wildlife, cultural and recreational values.
The transmission line would connect Boardman, Ore., with the Hemingway substation in southwestern Idaho, which the developer, Idaho Power, claims is necessary to meet consumer power demands.
The state’s Department of Energy recommended the project be authorized last year, triggering the contested case proceedings.
One of the project’s opponents, Irene Gilbert of La Grande, Ore., sought to remove the administrative law judge in charge of the case, Alison Greene Webster, for alleged bias and incompetence in her decisions.
According to the request, the administrative judge didn’t ensure opponents got a “full, fair and impartial hearing” or meet other legal requirements, and instead “ignored rules and statutes” to benefit Idaho Power and the state’s Department of Energy.
Gilbert claims the judge has issued “clearly prejudicial rulings” in favor of project supporters on forestland impacts and other issues while limiting the participation of project opponents in the procedures.
“Ms. Webster has a track record that cannot continue to be ignored,” Gilbert said during a recent EFSC hearing.
An attorney for Idaho Power urged EFSC to deny the request because Gilbert simply disagrees with rulings that were within the judge’s authority but did not demonstrate prejudice or incompetence.
“She hasn’t provided any legal argument as to why those decisions were wrong or how they show bias,” said Lisa Rackner, the developer’s attorney.
Jesse Ratcliffe, an attorney from the state’s Department of Justice who’s advising EFSC, said there’s a high bar to prove an administrative judge should be removed due to bias.
“It requires more than just the appearance of unfairness,” he said.
For example, the judge would have to make a broad statement disfavoring a class of people in a public speech, he said. “Outright bias can be difficult to show in a legal proceeding.”
Likewise, a judge can only be removed for incompetence for failing to perform the required duties, rather than merely for legal errors, Ratcliffe said.
Incorrect rulings can be corrected on appeal but it’s expected that administrative judges will have legal views that inform their decisions, he said.
“That is the nature of the beast, basically,” he said. “Ultimately, that is taken care of by appeal.”
None of the complaints in Gilbert’s request rise to the level that would warrant removing an administrative judge, Ratcliffe said. “Sometimes there are tough calls but there is no evidence of bias or incompetence I see here.”
After hearing from the parties on Aug. 27, the five members of EFSC deliberating the matter voted unanimously to deny Gilbert’s request.