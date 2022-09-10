JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Last August, Maud Powell lay awake in bed one night wondering if she could do anything to save her family's farm.
The relentless, years-long drought was withering the crops. The ground was cracked. The ponds were drying up.
There must be something else the Powells could do to store water. They were already collecting rain from their house and barn roofs and storing it in tanks. Maybe they could pump the rainwater to their ponds throughout the winter? Surely then there would be enough water.
Powell shook her husband, Tom, awake and explained her idea.
She remembers his answer:
"I already do that. But it's a good idea."
Of course he already does that, she recalls thinking.
There was nothing left to do but sell the land and look for ground to farm elsewhere.
The Powells are a casualty of Southern Oregon's ongoing drought, which during the past few years has pushed some farm families off their land or out of the industry.
Tom and Maud Powell bought their farm in 1998, a piece of land south of Medford sprawled among steep and scenic hills in the Applegate Valley.
The property always had marginal water supplies, relying mainly on Wolf Gulch, an intermittent creek.
For most of 20 years, the Powells did just fine.
The family became well-known for their inventive solutions for storing and conserving water. The Powells dug three large storage ponds, designed a gravity-fed irrigation system, adopted permaculture practices, used a keyline plough to create deep furrows to increase water retention and planted hedgerows to shield against the north wind, which dries out crops.
For 23 years, they ran a successful business: growing fresh produce, running a Community Supported Agriculture program, or CSA, and growing organic seed.
2001 marked the farm's first brush with drought.
The family further innovated, transitioning to drip tape irrigation and installing pond liners.
Then came the recent drought — hard and unyielding.
After several winters of below-average rainfall and months of record-breaking temperatures, the creek and ponds dried up. Some Douglas firs in the family's 120-acre woodlot turned orange.
Tom and Maud Powell finally decided that farming their land was no longer feasible. Tom Powell nursed 2021's crop through to harvest, then leased a neighbor's property for 2022.
Now, the Powells plan to sell their land and seek another place to farm.
"It is just deeply, deeply sad for us," said Maud Powell.
She has spent half her life on this farm, raised her children here, built community.
"Drought finally defeated them," said Joan Thorndike, a grower at Le Mera Gardens, a local organic flower farm. "It was really wrenching (to see) for those of us who look up to them."
Sam Powell, 19, Tom and Maud's son who now lives in Arizona, said it's also hard for him.
"It's incredibly sad to watch them sell the farm and have to make this decision," he said. "I mean, for me personally, I haven't even fully emotionally processed it yet."
Sam Powell said he believes his parents are making the right decision in the face of drought, climate change and intensifying fire danger, but the choice, he said, is "heartbreaking."
As the family faces an unknown future, Maud said she is grateful for neighbors' support.
"Our neighbors have rallied around us, offering leases, leads on property with more water and boundless empathy," she said.
Her family is now left with "the difficult question of where to call home."
