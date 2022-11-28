Donald William Fisher, a long-time farmer and resident of Junction City, Ore., died on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 91.

He was born in Silverton, Ore., on July 6, 1931, to William and Dorothy (Whitson) Fisher. He graduated from Junction City High School in 1949 and went on to earn a bachelor of science in agriculture (from then Oregon Agricultural College), now known as Oregon State University, in 1953.

