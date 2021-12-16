SUBLIMITY, Ore. — From one multi-generational farm family to another, Doerfler Farms, which bills itself as the world's premier producer of cool-season grass seed in the Willamette Valley, is changing hands.
Owners Kent, Kevin and Amy Doefler announced they have sold the farm to Victor Point Farms, based in Silverton, Ore., effective Dec. 16. Terms of the sale were not released.
Victor Point Farms is another operation that grows predominately grass seed. It is owned and operated by the Rue family, which traces its roots in Oregon back to 1910.
In a joint statement, the Doerflers said they view the Rues as a "natural appointed successor," sharing similar morals, principles and goals.
The decision to sell Doerfler Farms stemmed from Kent, Kevin and Amy wanting to step away from management, while keeping the organization intact.
"It takes a united team to run an operation the size of Doerfler Farms," they said. "Since the majority of the next generation of Doerflers have chosen alternative directions in their careers and locations, the Doerflers believe the Rues are the natural progression."
Doerfler Farms includes about 15,000 acres of grass seed stretching for 40 miles through Marion and Linn counties, near the small community of Sublimity. After raising pigs and cattle, Bob Doerfler took over the farm in 1973 and began transitioning to grass seed.
Over the next 30 years, Bob Doerfler grew the farm ten-fold. When he died in 2003, siblings Kent, Kevin and Amy took over and have worked toward increasing markets and efficiency.
According to its website, Doerfler Farms grows multiple grass seed and grain varieties — including fine fescue, turf-type tall fescue, perennial ryegrass, highland bentgrass, soft white wheat and radish seed. The crops are shipped to countries around the globe.
The origins of Victor Point Farms follow a similar path. The farm was established by Knute Rue, and originally specialized in growing loganberries, hops and livestock.
Today, it is operated by Jesse Rue and his father, Joel, who transitioned to producing grass seed.
Jesse Rue and his two younger brothers also have young children of their own, who have taken an interest in farming and are part of the farm's succession plan.
The Doerflers said they are confident their landowners, vendors and employees will experience a seamless transition working under the Rues as part of Victor Point Farms.
"The Rues have expressed their strong desire to continue the good working relationships that have been forged over many years," they said in their announcement. "They do not take for granted the value that each landowner, vendor or employee brings to the operation of the farm."
Grass seed is an major industry within Willamette Valley agriculture. Approximately 90% of Oregon's 400,000 acres of grass seed are grown in the Willamette Valley, earning it the title of "Grass Seed Capital of the World."
Oregon farmers grow more than 90% of all U.S. orchardgrass, fescue and ryegrass seed. Collectively, grass seed ranked as Oregon's fifth-most valuable agricultural commodity in 2020, at $548.3 million.