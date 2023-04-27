SALEM — For decades, the Truitt Bros. Cannery near downtown Salem was a fixture for processing fruits and vegetables grown in the Willamette Valley.
Shuttered since 2019, the facility could see new life as a major residential and retail hub.
Developer Trent Michels, who grew up in Salem, is proposing to transform the 13-acre property along the Willamette River into a vibrant complex with 370-plus apartments and 11,000 square feet of new commercial space.
Plans also include building a food hall, wine tasting room and brewery on site.
The property is now under contract with Michels' firm, called FuND — short for Future of Neighborhood Development. He envisions the project, dubbed "The Cannery," will help rejuvenate an underutilized area of the city.
"We want to create the most lively hub for the city of Salem as possible," Michels said.
The cannery, on northeast Front Street, was established as King's Food Products in 1917. Brothers Peter and David Truitt acquired it in 1973.
More than 800 people were employed at the cannery during peak harvest season. They worked around the clock canning green beans, cherries and pears from nearby farms.
Seneca Foods bought Peter Truitt's half of the company in 2014 and would eventually purchase David Truitt's half a few years later. They performed contract processing and product development for customers at a different plant in West Salem.
Truitt Bros. was purchased again by Scottish food producer Baxters Food Group in 2020.
Peter Truitt, meanwhile, went on to start another company, Truitt Family Foods, making hummus and other shelf-stable food products at the Front Street cannery. Truitt Family Foods ceased operations in 2019, leaving the cannery vacant.
Jordan Truitt, Peter Truitt's son and a broker for First Commercial Real Estate in Salem, is arranging the sale of the property. It was most recently listed for $11.9 million.
"This is a very exciting and tremendous opportunity that will benefit the city as a whole," Jordan Truitt said.
Michels said he has been in discussions with the Truitts since September 2022. Raised in Salem, he graduated from Sprague High School in 2010 before leaving to attend the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
After serving in the Army as a field artillery officer, and then a law enforcement officer, Michels said he found his calling in real estate development. He now lives in Charlotte, N.C., where he has helped bring 1,500 multi-family units.
Developing "The Cannery" is a chance to give back to his hometown, Michels said.
"(Salem) is my heart and soul. It's where I've always wanted to be," he said.
Michels said he is working closely with city officials on zoning, permits and building designs to make the development a reality. Three existing buildings, including the original cannery, will be preserved and renovated.
Michels said he could not yet share a timeline for construction. He estimated it will cost around $160 million to convert 8 acres of the property into mixed-use spaces.
Conversations are also underway about building a professional United Soccer League stadium at the north end of the property, Michels said.
Kristin Retherford, director of community and urban development for the city of Salem, said they are supportive of Michels' vision.
"We're very excited to see some options for revitalizing that portion of the downtown area, and seeing development that would open up to the river," Retherford said.
Though there are many more boxes left to check before the sale finally closes, Jordan Truitt said the family wanted to see the cannery redeveloped into something inclusive, honoring their legacy while continuing to sustain families in the community.
"It will create a destination," he said.
