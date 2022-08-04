SALEM — As wildfires continue to burn bigger and hotter across the West, a new report shows Oregon is experiencing more days with poor air quality caused by smoke.
The state Department of Environmental Quality monitors air quality statewide using a color-coded index that measures three main pollutants, including ground-level ozone, airborne particulates and nitrogen dioxide, which are combined into a final rating on a scale of 0 to 500.
The higher the value, the worse the air quality. For example, anything below 50 is considered "good," while anything above 300 is "hazardous."
In its latest annual study charting wildfire smoke trends, DEQ found the area from Portland to Bend to Klamath Falls is seeing a rise in the number of days with unhealthy air quality — particularly for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with respiratory diseases.
DEQ began monitoring air quality from wildfire smoke in 1985. Wildfire smoke contains a variety of harmful particulates, including black carbon, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and other volatile organic compounds.
The DEQ report breaks down its findings by region. Last year, Bend had 18 days in which the air was unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse due to smoke, setting a new record.
Klamath Falls had 38 such days, tying the record set in 2018, and Medford had 27 such days, the second-highest on record. Oregon's largest wildfire in 2021 was the Bootleg Fire, burning 413,717 acres in Klamath and Lake counties.
Historical data also reinforces wildfire seasons are getting longer and smokier.
From 1989 to 2016, Bend totaled 10 days with air quality that was unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse caused by smoke, according to DEQ. That number shot up to 53 days from 2017 to 2021, a 430% increase.
In Klamath Falls, the air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse for 37 days from 1989 to 2014. That increased to 117 days from 2015 to 2021, up 216.2%.
While the Portland metro area largely escaped smoky skies last year, it too is seeing worsening impacts.
Before 2015, Portland had not experienced a single day with air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse attributed to wildfire smoke since monitoring began in 1985. It racked up 23 such days from 2015 to 2021.
"If these trends continue, Oregon should expect to see an increasing number of (days with poor air quality) during the summer, and not just in Southern Oregon where it is more common, but across the state," the report concludes. "This will include areas which have not typically seen significant smoke impacts, such as the north coast area, the Willamette Valley and the Portland metro area."
Earlier this year, Oregon OSHA adopted permanent rules intended to protect outdoor workers, including on farms and tree plantations, from wildfire smoke when the air quality index rises above the level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Employers are required to provide N95 or other approved masks to their workers when the index exceeds 101. The rules also require monitoring air quality, and possibly relocating workers or changing their work schedule until conditions improve.
