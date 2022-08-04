Fire 7.jpg (copy)

Dense smoke caused by wildfires along the Santiam Canyon blocks the sunlight. 

 Bill Breneman/EO Media Group File

SALEM — As wildfires continue to burn bigger and hotter across the West, a new report shows Oregon is experiencing more days with poor air quality caused by smoke.

The state Department of Environmental Quality monitors air quality statewide using a color-coded index that measures three main pollutants, including ground-level ozone, airborne particulates and nitrogen dioxide, which are combined into a final rating on a scale of 0 to 500.

