It's both an exciting and difficult time to be in the seed industry, experts say — exciting because demand is strong and prices are high, difficult because the supplies and labor farmers rely on are increasingly expensive and in short supply.
Bryan Ostlund, administrator of several Oregon commodity commissions, said seed growers are worried about rising costs for just about every input.
"Things have rapidly changed," said Ostlund. "These are significant increases we're seeing."
In response, growers are adapting.
Though many growers face similar challenges, specifics vary from farm to farm. Ostlund said that's partly because seed growers tend to sign multi-year contracts for certain inputs. He said a grower in the middle of a multi-year fuel contract might be relatively "safe," while one whose contract expired right before fuel prices rose could be in deeper trouble.
An illustration of this is Kent Burkholder, who runs a midsized Willamette Valley farm focused on grass seed.
Burkholder said he was fortunate to have set up a three-year contract for farm diesel in 2020, so he's paying only $1.72 per gallon. Next year, when his contract expires, he expects his price to jump to $2.13 per gallon.
"I was fortunate — not by my planning, but I more or less just kinda lucked into it," he said.
Burkholder was not as fortunate in other areas. His fertilizer costs have climbed steeply. In 2021, Burkholder said he paid $475 per ton for urea; in 2022, it's $1,000 per ton.
Burkholder has changed his fertilizer mix to some extent, including buying cheaper liquid fertilizer he wouldn’t normally use. Generally, he has kept fertilizing as usual.
"I haven't really changed my practices too much," he said. "I know what it takes to raise a good crop, and you're not going to be able to sell anything if you don't have a crop to sell."
To cut costs, other growers say they're applying less fertilizer.
Becky Berger, of Berger International, a sixth-generation Willamette Valley family farm known for grass seed, said her farm is being "more conservative in (its) fertilizer use."
Freight costs are also high, but Berger said the cost of shipping hasn't slowed customers from buying because global seed inventories are "very tight."
"Seed is so short in supply that they're just happy if they can get it," she said.
Berger's biggest concern is labor — both rising wages and Oregon's pending overtime pay rule.
"That's honestly impacting my sleep at night," she said.
Berger said she doesn't have a plan yet for how to adapt.
Growers also continue to face supply shortages.
Berger said she's been struggling to get polyethylene bags.
"That's scary. What do you put your seed into if you don't have bags?" she said.
Burkholder said his crew has been stocking up in advance on equipment parts most likely to break or wear out — including belts, disc blades and bearings.
Berger and Burkholder said they're also concerned about global unrest. If the U.S.-China relationship deteriorates, it could hurt their industry, since China is their top foreign market.
Despite concerns, seed growers say they're glad to be an in-demand industry.
"I feel really fortunate to rub shoulders with some smart, really innovative people," said Berger. "I think we'll make it."