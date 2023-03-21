Combine (copy)

Oregon farm groups are relieved that proposed tax hikes on off-road machinery have died in committee this year, though the concept could be resurrected.

 AGCO

SALEM — A proposed off-road equipment tax, intended to pay for Portland-area diesel truck upgrades, has died in committee, to the relief of Oregon farm advocates.

The House Climate, Energy and Environment Committee didn’t schedule a vote on House Bill 3158 by the March 17 deadline, killing the tax hikes that critics said disproportionately targeted agriculture.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

