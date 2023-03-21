SALEM — A proposed off-road equipment tax, intended to pay for Portland-area diesel truck upgrades, has died in committee, to the relief of Oregon farm advocates.
The House Climate, Energy and Environment Committee didn’t schedule a vote on House Bill 3158 by the March 17 deadline, killing the tax hikes that critics said disproportionately targeted agriculture.
Older diesel trucks in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties are being phased out under state law unless they’re retrofitted to cut emissions.
Such upgrades have so far been funded with Oregon’s $73 million legal settlement with Volkswagen, which ended a lawsuit over emission violations, but that money is expected to run out before the demand for truck retrofits is satisfied.
Supporters of HB 3158 said the new taxes on heavy machinery sales and rentals, as well as tires and dyed diesel, would raise the money to help Portland-area businesses that rely on older medium- and heavy-duty trucks.
However, the bill’s opponents — including the Oregon Farm Bureau, Oregon Wheat Growers League, Oregon Small Woodlands Association and Oregon Seed Council — said the bill unfairly burdened rural communities that wouldn’t benefit from the upgrades.
Opponents also claimed HB 3158 would be counter-productive for businesses that would ostensibly benefit from retrofits, since the higher costs for machinery, tires and fuel would discourage them from replacing their fleets.
Though the bill has died in committee, it remains technically possible for similar tax hikes to be added to another bill that survived the recent legislative deadline, said Lauren Poor, vice president of government and legal affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau.
“They’d have to find something that they can stuff that in,” Poor said.
The bill’s critics are hopeful that won’t happen this year, since the sponsors of surviving legislation may be reluctant to saddle their proposals with controversial tax provisions, she said.
About 600 bills were killed by the recent legislative deadline, leaving about 1,400 bills remaining under consideration, Poor said.
However, an active bill would have to relate to the same subject matter — “engine emissions” — as HB 3158 for such a “gut and stuff” to be possible, Poor said.
