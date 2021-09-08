Oregon farmers will receive at least 90 cents per pound for kernel hazelnut varieties grown in 2021, the same guaranteed minimum price as for last year’s crop.
In-shell hazelnut varieties, meanwhile, will fetch at least 80 cents per pound for this year’s crop — a boost of 15 cents from last year’s minimum price.
A deal on those minimum prices was struck today between the Hazelnut Growers Bargaining Association and most processors of the crop.
Large hazelnut yields and currency fluctuations in Turkey, the world’s dominant producer, have unsettled the market for kernel varieties, said Larry George, president of the George Packing Co.
It remains to be seen what the global price for kernels will be for the 2021 crop, but even with those risks, the Oregon industry was confident in the 90 cent per pound minimum, he said.
Prices for 2020 kernel varieties ended up rising to about 97 cents to $1.17 per pound, George said. “At this point, we’re optimistic it’s going to be similar but that market hasn’t developed.”
Increased Turkish production and devalued Turkish currency would tend to weaken global prices for hazelnuts, though Oregon producers are generally able to get a premium, he said.
The minimum price for in-shell varieties went from 65 cents last year to 80 cents this year because of reduced tariffs on the crop in China, George said.
The Trump administration reached a trade deal with China on agricultural commodities before leaving office, but many hazelnut importers didn’t qualify for reduced tariffs until this year, he said.
Because the vast majority of importers will now be paying 50% tariffs — down from the previous 70% — the industry was able to guarantee a higher minimum price, George said.
“Those in-shell nuts are really dependent on the Chinese market,” he said.
For both in-shell and kernel varieties, disruptions in the shipping industry are a concern, George said. Truckers and containers are in short supply.
“Supply chains are the big problem,” he said.
Farmers should see the stability in minimum kernel prices and the increased in-shell prices as a “sign of strength” for the state’s hazelnut industry, said Terry Ross, executive director of the Hazelnut Growers Bargaining Association.
“We’ve been quite resilient during COVID times,” he said.
The industry is expected to harvest at least 62,000 tons of hazelnuts in Oregon this year, which would be similar to the 2020 crop, Ross said.
The hope is that hazelnut production will continue to grow each year due to new plantings, instead of cycling between larger and smaller harvests, as has historically been the case, he said.
“We’re hoping growers will continue to plant hazelnuts and see it as a worthwhile investment,” Ross said.
As for the shipping troubles facing the industry, “it’s never easy,” he said. “There’s always something lately that gums up the works.”