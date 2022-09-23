Irrigation (copy)

A shift in Oregon groundwater policy has raised concerns that data gaps will impede new irrigation wells.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

As Oregon regulators hit the brakes on authorizing new irrigation wells, it’s raising concerns that scant groundwater data may indefinitely hinder new drilling.

The state’s Water Resources Department is preparing to revise its groundwater regulations, but in the meantime plans to err on the side of caution in issuing new well permits.

