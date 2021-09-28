Critics claim a 95-acre water filtration facility proposed for farmland near Portland undermines the city’s commitment to “smart growth” and preventing urban sprawl.
Aside from disrupting nearby farm operations, the project would set a bad precedent for building public utility structures outside “urban growth boundaries,” opponents say.
“They’re trying to pack as many people into Portland as they can. This is contradictory to that,” said Larry Bailey, a neighboring nursery operator who opposes the project.
Farmland is easier and less expensive to develop, which is why Oregon’s land use system aims to protect it — a goal that would be undermined by the “giant industrial facility,” according to critics.
“In that case, you can site every facility outside the urban growth boundary because it’s cheaper because of the zoning laws,” said Rod Park, a neighboring nursery owner. “If it happens here, it can happen in Bend or Medford.”
Beyond the 95 acres of farmland taken out of production by the project, the $1.5 billion water filtration facility would also bring traffic, noise and light pollution to the scenic countryside of east Multnomah County, opponents claim.
The pipelines that bring water to and from the facility would also eliminate farmland due to compaction, critics say. The 100-foot-wide easements along the pipelines will also fragment property and complicate its management.
“It cuts right through the middle of my farm and my neighbor’s farm,” said Jesse Nelson, a neighboring nursery owner. “The ground will never be the same. You’ll be lucky to get weeds to grow on it.”
Neighboring growers fear they’d be blamed for any dust or pesticides that are found in the water, since the facility will have open reservoirs. They also worry already-scarce farm suppliers will become even rarer in the region if it becomes more urbanized.
“This is the heart of Multnomah County’s agriculture economy. Once you take it out, that’s the beginning of it going out forever,” said Lauren Courter, a neighbor and community organizer. “It changes the landscape out here forever. It just opens it up to more of Portland.”
Opponents of the facility are currently focused preventing the project from receiving a conditional use permit from Multnomah County, but plan to challenge it before the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals if it gets county approval.
The Oregon Farm Bureau, Oregon Association of Nurseries and the 1,000 Friends of Oregon farmland preservation group have urged the state’s Department of Agriculture to help ensure the facility meets land use criteria.
Portland’s Water Bureau must build the project to comply with state and federal requirements to remove cryptosporidium, a microbial parasite, from its water supply, said Bonita Oswald, the city’s Bull Run treatment communications manager.
“It is not uncommon for agencies to operate facilities in rural areas near their water sources,” she said in an email.
The city bought the parcel on which the facility would be built in the 1970s because it’s close to “existing water infrastructure” and due to its elevation, Oswald said. Gravity would carry water from the Bull Run watershed to the facility and then to water users.
The site is within a “Multiple Use Agricultural-20” zone that allows for the project as a conditional use, she said. Pipeline routes would “prioritize” existing public rights-of-way and easements.
“We’re committed to being a good neighbor,” Oswald said, adding that the facility plans to limit noise and light pollution with “fully shielded fixtures to direct light downwards” and “noise-limiting design measures for equipment and processes.”
The bureau already operates drinking water facilities in the area that have avoided impacts on agriculture and is working with farmers to ensure the filtration project is also compatible, she said. The most recent design for the facility features a vegetative buffer to integrate it with its surroundings and a portion of the property may be returned to agriculture.
The city plans to begin construction on the facility in 2023 and have it finished in 2027 to comply with an agreement with the Oregon Health Authority.
“We appreciate community members who give us valuable feedback about their concerns around noise, air quality, traffic safety, and preserving community character,” Oswald said. “This valuable feedback continues to inform our work.”