U.S. cranberry growers, including in Oregon and Washington, are beginning to harvest what's expected to be strong crop, not entirely good news for an industry still shedding a surplus.
The 2019 crop was the smallest since 2010 and followed two years of mandatory volume controls, in which growers and handlers diverted fruit from the market.
The cranberry supply was further reduced by a poor, frost-damaged crop last year in British Columbia. Most B.C. cranberries are imported to the U.S. for dried cranberries, according to the B.C. Cranberry Marketing Commission.
While tariffs and COVID-19 interrupted a trend of increased foreign sales, domestic sales are up, according to the U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee. Overall, sales increased by 2% for the 2019 crop year to 10.4 million barrels.
The combination of lower production and slightly higher sales reduced the oversupply. A surplus that exceeded an entire year's demand for cranberries four years ago has been cut by more than half, according to the cranberry committee.
The USDA reported a slight increase in the average price that farmers received in 2019 to $28.70 per barrel, up from $27.80 the year before. A barrel equals 100 pounds.
The 2020 crop, however, may reverse the trend toward a shrinking surplus. The USDA projects American farmers will harvest 8.97 million barrels, up 13% from last year.
The marketing committee estimates a smaller harvest, 8.75 million barrels, but still more than last year. The committee also expects B.C. to bounce back, increasing foreign acquisitions in the U.S. by more than a half-million barrels.
U.S. harvests are largely driven by Wisconsin. The state's 2019 crop was unusually small, about 4.5 million barrels. Wisconsin farmers are enjoying more favorable weather and will produce about 1 million more barrels this year, the USDA predicts.
The B.C. cranberry commission predicts growers will harvest 940,000 barrels. In 2019, the province produced about 631,000 barrels, approximately half the 2018 bumper crop.
In the short term, at least, prospects have brightened for cranberry farmers, said Malcolm McPhail, a grower on the Long Beach Peninsula in southwest Washington.
McPhail, a member of the Massachusetts-based Ocean Spray cooperative, began harvesting bogs last week and said he expects a better payoff this year in price and yield.
"I think it will be an above-average year," he said.
Oregon Coast cranberry grower Charlie Ruddell also started harvesting last week and reported strong yields, even though the state's harvest isn't expected to reach last year's 558,000 barrels.
The USDA forecasts a crop of 530,000 barrels, while the cranberry committee projects 495,000 barrels.
Washington growers harvested almost 145,000 barrels last year. The marketing committee forecasts a slightly better crop this year, 153,000 barrels.
The USDA has discontinued predicting cranberry harvests in Washington, the smallest of the five main cranberry-producing states.
The USDA predicted a record crop for Massachusetts, 2.4 million barrels. The cranberry committee projected a harvest of 2 million barrels.