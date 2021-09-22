Growers in Oregon, Washington and three other states are expected to produce 813.5 million pounds of cranberries this year, a harvest that will further reduce a surplus that drove down prices, according to the Cranberry Marketing Committee.
The cranberry committee projects that U.S. and foreign production combined with carry-over inventory will exceed demand by 30%. The surplus peaked in 2016 at roughly 100%.
Washington cranberry grower Malcolm McPhail, a member of the Ocean Spray cooperative, said co-op prices have rebounded to above $45 per 100-pound barrel after falling several years ago to $25 a barrel.
“When we’re in the 40s, we’re OK,” he said.
The industry resorted to volume controls in 2017 and 2018, as the USDA ordered farmers to withhold cranberries from the marketplace. Crops have been smaller since 2016, and the industry reports an increase in exports.
The USDA reported cranberry prices averaged $37.30 per 100-pound barrel in 2020, compared to $30.60 in 2016.
Oregon and Washington are expected to have solid crops, though short of records. The cranberry committee forecast Oregon’s crop at 52 million pounds and Washington’s at 17.3 million pounds.
Oregon farmers on the coast began delivering cranberries to Ocean Spray earlier this month, according to grower Charlie Ruddell.
Wisconsin, by far the largest cranberry state, is expected to produce 492 million pounds, followed by Massachusetts with 196.9 million pounds and New Jersey at 53.4 million pounds.
Overall, the cranberry committee projected the crop to be about 5% larger than last year.
In a separate prediction, the USDA projects the U.S. crop will be 783 million pounds, up 1% from last year. The USDA does not include Washington in its forecast or in calculating the harvest. The USDA forecast Oregon’s crop at 604 million pounds.
With cranberry consumption in the U.S. fairly flat, the industry has looked to increase sales overseas, particularly in China and India.
Cranberries continue to be caught up in trade disputes, however. The European Union slapped a 25% retaliatory tariff on cranberry concentrate in 2018 in response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.
The value of concentrate exports to Europe has declined to $5 million from $51 million, according to the cranberry marketing committee.
Dried cranberries were among many U.S. goods that faced a 25% retaliatory tariff by the European Union earlier this year.
The U.S. and EU agreed to suspend the warring tariffs for five years while trying to work out a dispute over government subsidies to aircraft companies Boeing and Airbus.