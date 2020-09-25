Organizers of the largest ag show in the region will take the year off because of COVID-19 rules issued by the state, they announced Friday.
Directors of the Willamette Valley Ag Association, which oversees production of the annual Willamette Valley Ag Expo in Albany, Ore., said in a press release that they had voted to cancel the 2020 exposition.
Gov. Kate Brown has ordered public venues to allow a maximum of 100 people including staff and mandated social distancing and masks.
The expo has 200 vendors and attracts about 3,000 visitors during its three-day run.
“The board felt that it would be unlikely the expo could operate in a realistic manner with the state restrictions in place,” said Jill Ingalls, manager of the association. “This is a huge loss for the industry, the county and certainly for the greater Albany community in lost revenue to member vendors and area hotels, restaurants and more."
This year was to be the expo's 20th anniversary at the Linn County Expo Center. The expo had been scheduled for Nov. 17-19.
The expo is owned by the vendors, with an elected board of directors that provides oversight. It is produced by Ingalls and Associates on their behalf.
The lone bright spot is the board's decision to continue awarding its college scholarships this year.
“The board intends to continue the scholarships even without the expo this year and will hopefully make those monies back up with the next expo in 2021," Ingalls said.
Since its inception, the expo has provided over $50,000 in scholarships to college students in Oregon enrolled in ag courses.
All vendors that were slated to be in the expo this year can be found at www.wvaexpo.com.
The association is working on a plan to offer the CORE pesticide training online since it won’t be available at the expo.
Organizers have already set the dates for 2021: Nov. 16-18.