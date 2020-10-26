Oregon’s Yamhill County is discounting legal arguments by farmers who claim a planned recreational trail will unlawfully disrupt their pesticide spraying operations.
An attorney for the county urged the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals against blocking the Yamhelas Westsider rail-to-trail project because it won’t impermissibly force significant changes to farm practices.
Yamhill County has determined that growers only need to avoid spraying commonly used pesticides within 10 feet of the trail’s boundary, which doesn’t impose a significant cost burden or otherwise substantially change their practices, said Todd Sadlo, the county’s attorney.
“Given the vagaries of wind and other atmospheric conditions, it’s reasonable that they should be respecting at least some form of setback from neighboring properties, whether it’s designated as a transportation facility or a recreation facility,” he said during recent oral arguments before LUBA.
Hazelnut orchards near the trail already have enough room around them to accommodate the 10-foot setback required for two pesticides in question, Lorsban and Yuma 4E, which contain chlorpyrifos, according to the county.
Sadlo also dismissed the allegation that aerial pesticide applicators will refuse to provide services to farmers next to the trail, which is planned to span about three miles between the towns of Carlton and Yamhill.
Aerial applicators made such statements at the behest of customers, but they’re “speculative and non-binding” and don’t amount to evidence in the land use dispute, Sadlo said. “No specific farmer has been or will be affected by the threat of an aerial sprayer to refuse to spray made during a land use hearing without the benefit of an oath.”
Yamhill County has found that opponents of the projects have made statements about farm impacts that lack credibility and have been “ginned up” by their attorney, he said.
“It is a shame in my view that a handful of affected farm operators and others clearly not affected, with resources, can drive such acrimonious opposition to a popular and worthwhile community asset potentially connecting two Oregon towns” that currently require a vehicle to travel between, Sadlo said.
Yamhill County approved the trail’s development for the third time earlier this year after LUBA previously found the local government hadn’t followed proper procedures and insufficiently analyzed the project’s farm impacts.
Wendie Kellington, attorney for farmers who oppose the trail, argued the county has still failed to account for adverse farm impacts that are unavoidable and should thus prevent the trail’s development under Oregon land use law.
The setbacks required of recreational facilities under state and federal pesticide regulations will actually be much greater than 10 feet, reaching as far as 150 feet from the trail or even taking entire fields out of production, Kellington said.
“Farmers must change the way they manage their fields solely due to this non-farm use,” she said. “The impact of not being able to spray a field at all or a large part is significant.”
Aside from the pesticide issue, Yamhill County has interpreted land use law “exactly backwards” by postponing decisions about fencing requirements until a later “master planning” process instead of immediately specifying how farmers will be protected from litter and trespass, she said.
“The county made no showing it’s feasible to construct a fence that stops all farm impacts, and a fence can’t do so as a matter of law anyway,” Kellington said.
A legal decision on Yamhill County’s approval of the trail is expected to be released by LUBA by Nov. 20.