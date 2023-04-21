SALEM — County governments could approve solar farms up to 3,840 acres under legislation that’s gaining ground in Oregon, potentially doubling the size of projects under local jurisdiction.

Under current law, solar projects bigger than 1,920 acres come under a state siting process that some energy developers consider too complicated and time-consuming, particularly in light of Oregon’s renewable energy push.

County governments in Oregon would gain authority over larger solar projects under a bill that's passed the House and is under consideration in the Senate.
