The fate of a $1 billion judgment against Oregon's state government won by 14 counties may hinge on whether it needed their approval for forest policy changes.
The state government tried to convince the Oregon Court of Appeals to throw out that award during oral arguments Feb. 22, claiming it’s never needed permission to reduce logging on forestlands donated by the counties.
Lawmakers didn’t intend to tie their hands in perpetuity in setting how state forests would be managed under a 1941 law that required they provide the “greatest permanent value," said Benjamin Gutman, the state’s solicitor general.
“The legislature knew it would have to tweak various aspects of this. None of that exudes an immutable contract,” he said. “That’s just not reflected in the text or the legislative history of the statute.”
The local governments countered that they must sign off on changes affecting the forestlands, which they donated to Oregon’s government in the 1930s and 1940s, since they generated money for county coffers.
“Contracts can evolve but they require mutual assent. There is no evidence of mutual assent here,” said John DiLorenzo, attorney for Linn County, the lead plaintiff, and the other affected counties and taxing districts.
The legal dispute was heard by the state’s appeals court more than two years after a jury decided Oregon owes the counties $1 billion for contract breach — and roughly six years since they filed a lawsuit alleging state forest logging reductions had cost them money.
At its core, the case is about what it means to manage Oregon’s state forests for the “greatest permanent value,” as required by state law.
While the state government argues it necessarily encompasses environmental and recreational considerations, the 14 counties claim they donated nearly 700,000 acres with the contractual expectation that logging revenues would be maximized.
“This was a key provision and it was absolutely necessary to induce the transfer of the lands,” DiLorenzo said. “The state has decided to unilaterally change that promise.”
In 2019, the counties and nearly 150 taxing districts within them convinced the jury that Oregon had violated a contract to focus on cash-generating timber harvests.
However, the state government claims the lawsuit shouldn’t have even gone to a jury because the counties are subdivisions of Oregon and can’t sue it for a breach of contract.
“It’s a statutory obligation, not a contractual obligation,” Gutman said.
Counties cannot seek financial compensation for “matters of statewide public concern,” such as the management of state forestlands for compliance with federal environmental laws and public recreational needs, the state said.
It was entirely reasonable for the counties to convey their forestlands to the state, since the properties threatened to become a drain on their finances at the time, he said.
“We’re talking about lands that were badly burned, that weren’t generating revenue at all,” Gutman said. “The counties didn’t have the resources to rehabilitate them on their own.”
This argument didn’t sit right with the county governments, who argued they’d have no meaningful partnership with Oregon’s government if they couldn’t rely on contracts — such as those for public health services.
It wouldn’t have made sense for the counties to convey their properties if the state government could only generate timber revenue if it wanted to, DiLorenzo said. “Who would have transferred all that valuable land for that reason?”
The question, then, wasn’t only about the “greatest permanent value” gained from state forestlands, but who legally gets to decide that value, he said.
Once both sides had filed their written arguments in the case, the Oregon Court of Appeals came back and asked them to clear up a further matter.
Have the counties historically agreed to changes in the Oregon law that governs state forestland management? And if so, what was the legal “mechanism” for those agreements?
Attorneys for Oregon and the 14 counties — Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk, Tillamook and Washington — did not see eye-to-eye on this history.
The state government claimed the legislative history of bills that affect state forest management shows that counties never had to give their approval for policy changes.
“There’s no reason to believe they had the individual authority to approve changes,” Gutman said. “If you take the plaintiff’s contractual claims seriously, that mechanism has to be fixed.”
Even if their permission was required, that would mean counties had agreed with a 1967 bill that expanded the definition of “greatest permanent value” to include multiple uses, the state government said. Timber revenue was just one goal, not the only goal.
“The Legislature would have said that instead of talking about the best interests of the state,” Gutman said. “The Legislature knew how to say maximum revenue when it mean maximum revenue.”
According to the counties, they’d been consulted and assented to previous revisions to how logging revenues are split and other changes, though these revisions were largely non-controversial.
When the counties agreed to share more revenue with the state government, for example, it was for the purpose of improving forest management, they said. As for the 1967 bill, the counties agreed to multiple forest uses that were still subordinate to the “overarching revenue maximization mandate.”
“They’re not to be done if doing so interferes with the primary directive,” or revenue maximization, DiLorenzo said. “That prime directive is the ‘greatest permanent value’ rule.”