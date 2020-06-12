Oregon’s Legislative Emergency Board has allocated $20 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to expand broadband internet availability in rural areas of the state.
Half of the $20 million will go to projects in regions that have no broadband internet access. It will be distributed through the Rural Broadband Capacity Program, which is managed by Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency.
The other half will go to Link Oregon, a nonprofit consortium that includes the State of Oregon and the state’s four research universities working to expand broadband coverage in the public sector, including school districts, health care providers and businesses.
The funding will be used for Phase 2, which focuses on southern and eastern Oregon, including Roseburg, Medford, Ashland, Klamath Falls, The Dalles, Pendleton, La Grande, Ontario and Burns, among other locations.
The program will begin accepting proposals once details are clarified, according to Nathan Buehler, communications and research manager for the Oregon Business Development Department.
The $20 million for rural internet expansion was part of $247 million the state received through the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which Congress passed earlier this spring.