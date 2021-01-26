COOS BAY, Ore. — Plans for a major West Coast liquefied natural gas pipeline and export terminal have hit a roadblock that could impact how the Port of Coos Bay moves forward with its channel modification, which is closely connected to the pipeline project.
The pipeline proposal, called the Jordan Cove Energy Project, hit a snag last week when a federal commission turned down a key permit.
The ruling was hailed as a victory by long-time opponents of Jordan Cove, including southern Oregon tribes, anglers, environmentalists, coastal residents and Gov. Kate Brown.
But the ruling came as a blow to the Port of Coos Bay, which has been preparing for the largest project in its history: expanding its channel to 45 feet deep and 450 feet wide to become one of the West's largest international shipping points for agricultural goods and other commodities.
Until now, the port's channel modification has been partly dependent on the success of the Jordan Cove project, and port officials say they were "disappointed" by the new ruling. But the port's leaders say the ruling did not take them by surprise and they already have alternatives in mind to keep their own project on track.
"The port does not view (Jordan Cove Energy Project) as a panacea for the future development of the Coos Bay Harbor," said Margaret Barber, director of external affairs at the port.
The reason the port has been dependent on Jordan Cove's success is because, under current federal law, the port is required to list two beneficiaries for its channel modification — two companies that would directly benefit from a deeper and wider channel.
The Port of Coos Bay currently has Roseburg Forest Products and Jordan Cove listed.
"I think the biggest thing folks need to understand is the channel modification as it is today needs to have Jordan Cove go through," Laura Hicks, the channel modification's project manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, told the Capital Press last fall.
Port officials agreed that if Jordan Cove fell through, they would need to search for an alternative beneficiary. And that's exactly what they're doing.
Barber of the port told the Capital Press Monday that port officials have recently seen "a marked uptick in entities reaching out to us due to the significant congestion currently plaguing West Coast ports."
Barber said the port is in conversations with potential investors and beneficiaries that would allow the channel modification to move forward even without Jordan Cove.
Barber declined to name any potential beneficiaries, saying that "with all of our projects, we are bound by non-disclosure agreements."
Even if the port finds an alternative beneficiary, officials have other challenges to contend with.
Last month, Brown slashed $15 million in funding for the port's channel modification from her proposed state budget. Legislators, including Sen. Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay, are pushing back.
"I'm confident we'll get at least some portion of that money back," Barber said last month.