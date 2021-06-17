AURORA,Ore. — A controversial airport expansion must be reconsidered to determine if the project complies with Oregon’s land use laws, according to the state Court of Appeals.
Last year, the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals dismissed objections to the Aurora State Airport’s expansion, which was approved by the Oregon Aviation Board a decade ago.
Critics challenged LUBA’s ruling, claiming the project will urbanize a rural area to the detriment of agriculture.
Opponents include the cities of Aurora and Wilsonville, as well as the farmland preservation groups 1,000 Friends of Oregon and Friends of French Prairie.
The Court of Appeals has now agreed with critics that LUBA committed several legal errors and has ordered the board to reconsider its decision.
LUBA found that the project didn’t necessarily involve expanding the airport into an “exclusive farm use” zone, since its master plan is not a “design-level document.”
The appellate court has reversed this finding because “LUBA misunderstood its task.”
Airport layout drawings within the master plan are “authoritative documents that determine the location of improvements,” which are shown to “extend off the airport property and onto EFU property,” the ruling said.
For that reason, LUBA must reconsider whether the expansion plan complies with Marion County’s agricultural land policies, according to the Court of Appeals.
LUBA incorrectly rejected the argument that the expansion project is an “urban use of rural land” because it mistakenly considered the airport to be a “rural” land use, the ruling said.
The board wrongly excused the project from having to comply with several statewide land use goals because it wouldn’t permit a larger class of airplanes at the facility, the ruling said.
However, a larger class of airplanes doesn’t necessarily refer to tail height or wingspan — as interpreted by LUBA — but also to higher take-off weight, which the runway extension intends to accommodate, the ruling said.
The Court of Appeals also faulted LUBA for accepting a procedural error in which the 2011 original version of the master plan wasn’t included in the record before the agency.
However, the appellate court said it didn’t need to decide whether that procedural error alone justified overturning LUBA’s decision due to the other legal errors.