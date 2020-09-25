A lawsuit seeks to recover nearly $2.85 million from an Oregon company for selling mobile hemp-drying equipment that’s allegedly defective.
The complaint filed in federal court by Grasco Hemp, an Illinois-based company, claims that three mobile drying units built by Drying Solutions of Grants Pass, Ore., “failed completely” within a month during the 2019 hemp harvest season.
The three units, which together cost more than $200,000, were built from 53-foot freight trailers outfitted with heaters and fans from Sukup Manufacturing, according to the lawsuit.
The “unique layout” of each mobile dryer was supposed to dry up to 2,500 pounds of freshly harvested hemp within 24 hours at temperatures low enough to “protect the trichomes and terpenes,” thus preserving the crop’s quality, the complaint said.
However, two of the mobile trailers stopped working after 16 days of operations and the third failed after 28 days, the lawsuit claims.
The mobile units “suffered repeated problems” with their propane lines, requiring several service calls, and underwent other attempted fixes to temperature regulation and ventilation systems by Grasco supervisors and technicians, the complaint said.
Due to these problems, Grasco’s clients were “forced to resort to alternate means of drying their harvested crops,” so the company lost their business, according to the plaintiff.
Grasco also found out that Sukup Manufacturing had never been consulted about the design of the mobile units or how to use the company’s heaters and fans, which were “incapable of drying hemp or other similar materials in the quantities and times” that had been promised, the complaint alleges.
Because the mobile units failed to work as intended, Grasco lost $750,000 in potential profits and spent $40,000 trying to keep the dryers operating, the plaintiff claims.
The lawsuit also requests $57,000 for the cost of other modifications to the trailers, $500,000 for non-economic damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages.
The complaint seeks to “pierce the corporate veil” of Drying Solutions, which is a limited liability company, to hold its owners personally responsible for the damages.
Capital Press was unable to reach Drying Solutions for comment at the phone number listed for the company.