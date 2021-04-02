ROSEBURG, Ore. — Adapting to its customers’ needs through the years.
Melvin Burke, the general manager of the Douglas County Farmers Co-op, said that’s been the key to the cooperative reaching its 100-year anniversary this month. Burke has been the general manager of the Roseburg-based business for the past 19 years.
“There’s not very many businesses that can talk about and celebrate 100 years,” said Burke. “It’s just a good success story. There have been years that were lean, but through loyal customers the co-op has been able to survive. We’re going to celebrate that success and that 100-year milestone all year.”
It was back in 1921 that a handful of Douglas County farmers decided a cooperative would get them a better response when ordering seed, livestock feed, fertilizer and equipment. They figured ordering in bulk would also save them some money. The co-op was named the Douglas County Farm Bureau Cooperative Exchange.
It proved to be a successful venture.
While there have been ups and downs through the years, today the Roseburg-based business, now known as the Douglas County Farmers Co-op, continues to be viable. It had sales of $20.7 million in 2018, $21.7 million in 2019 and $22.9 million in 2020.
The co-op has proven to be a survivor, having endured the Great Depression, World War II, the Roseburg Blast in 1959, major floods and snowstorms in the county and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. The blast leveled the co-op’s building on Southeast Washington Avenue. The business re-opened three days later at three temporary sites. A year later, the co-op returned to its newly constructed building on Southeast Washington Avenue.
The co-op expanded in 1977 by opening a fertilizer storage and sales facility in Wilbur, Ore. Further expansion followed when 5 acres alongside Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg was purchased. A 24,000-square-foot store, convenience store, deli and fuel station were built and opened to the public in 2003.
In 2013, the co-op expanded into Winston, Ore., leasing what had previously been a hardware store. The positive customer response to that store led the co-op to purchase 4.7 acres on the west edge of Winston. Plans call for ground breaking and the start of construction this month on a 16,000-square-foot retail store, a 5,800-square-foot convenience store and deli and fuel station.
While the co-op was started by farmers and focused on their specific needs, the business’ inventory has broadened through the years and so has the store’s visitors. In addition to large and small farm and ranch owners, the co-op caters to those who work in their yards and gardens.
Douglas County Farmers Co-op has almost 6,000 members, but it is open to anybody who is in need of livestock and pet supplies, lawn and garden supplies, hardware, plumbing and irrigation products, seed and fertilizer, fence materials and apparel.
The membership fee is $50. Members receive an annual financial return based on their purchases and the co-op’s net profitability. In 2020, $169,000 was returned to members.
Helping the co-op’s management staff make decisions is the board of directors. They are chairman Guy Kennerly, vice chair Kurt Spencer, secretary Troy Michaels, Richard Holcomb and George Sandberg. All five are involved in agriculture in Douglas County.
Burke said the co-op has made changes in its product inventory according to the needs of customers.
“We know what customers are willing to buy from us and we have to have those products when they are wanted and at a competitive, affordable price,” he said.
Burke said many of the co-op’s 104 employees are livestock owners, farmers or gardeners themselves so they can provide valuable advice from their own experiences.
“Our loyal customers and employees have helped us be here for 100 years and we’re going to be here for the long term,” Burke said. “Without either of them we wouldn’t be in business.”